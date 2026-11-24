Grab Philippines offers free weekend shuttles from NAIA Terminal 3 to One Ayala and PITX until December 2026. Check the schedule, booking rules, and lounge access details.

Grab Philippines has officially launched a complimentary holiday shuttle service connecting Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 with two major commercial hubs: One Ayala in Makati and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ( PITX). This new transportation initiative aims to ease the transition for travelers arriving at or departing from the airport by providing reliable, zero-cost rides to key urban destinations.

Free Shuttle Schedule And Operating Hours

The Grab Holiday Shuttle operates exclusively on weekends, running from Friday through Monday, with the service window set to continue until December 21, 2026. During this extensive operational period, riders can book trips starting at 4pm and available until 1am the following morning, ensuring coverage for late-night arrivals and early weekend departures.

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To meet the high demand during these peak travel windows, the company has deployed two bright-green, holiday-themed vans to the route. These dedicated vehicles are scheduled to depart from Terminal 3 every 30 minutes, creating a frequent and consistent transit rhythm for passengers who prefer not to navigate public transport or pay for private taxis after a long flight.

Dedicated Pick-Up Point And Vehicle Options

In addition to the free shuttle, Grab has established a dedicated pick-up point at Terminal 3 specifically for passengers requiring larger vehicles. This new infrastructure supports the Grab PIN Dispatch, which currently facilitates on-demand bookings for six-seater cars. Travelers with families or extra luggage can utilize this queue system to secure the first available ride from the designated spot.

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The company is also planning to expand its fleet options at this location in the near future. While six-seater access is currently the primary offering for the PIN Dispatch service, Grab intends to accommodate standard four-seater vehicles at the same terminal pick-up point, thereby diversifying the transportation choices available to arriving passengers.

Exclusive Amenities For Waiting Passengers

For travelers waiting for their shuttle or their booked Grab ride, the company provides access to the Grab Airport Lounge. This exclusive waiting area is designed to reduce travel fatigue by offering essential comforts before passengers head into the city. It serves as a quiet refuge from the busy terminal environment.

Inside the lounge, guests can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access, allowing them to stay connected or work remotely while they wait. Additionally, refreshments are provided at no cost to those who choose to utilize this space, enhancing the overall travel experience and offering a convenient place to rest before heading to One Ayala or PITX.

Booking Process And Passenger Feedback

Passengers interested in using the Grab Holiday Shuttle can book their rides through the Grab application. The service is expected to run its first rides immediately upon launch, with the company encouraging early users to share their experiences and feedback. This initial phase allows Grab to gauge demand and refine the logistics of the weekend shuttles.

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The initiative represents a significant addition to the transportation landscape in Metro Manila, offering a cost-effective and reliable alternative for tourists and locals alike. By connecting NAIA Terminal 3 directly to major business and transit districts, Grab Philippines is addressing a critical gap in airport connectivity for weekend travelers.