Governor Newsom Denies Trump‑Driven Federal Probe, Calls It Political Retaliation

California Governor Gavin Newsom rebuts DOJ claims of independent investigations, asserting they are a Trump‑initiated vendetta aimed at a potential 2028 presidential candidate, while Senator Padilla decries the politicization of law enforcement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom vigorously denied allegations that the federal Justice Department's investigations into him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, are politically motivated, claiming they stem from President Donald Trump 's personal vendetta.

In a media release on Tuesday, the governor described the DOJ's narrative as an attempt by "anonymous" sources to obscure the real facts, pointing out that the investigations were not launched by senior Justice officials but were initiated about a year ago by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California after receiving tips from whistleblowers. The probes focus on alleged tax irregularities involving the first partner, a documentary filmmaker, and on possible misconduct linked to Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, who pleaded guilty in May to bank and wire fraud stemming from a prior position.

Newsom asserted that federal agents have been interrogating friends and associates, sifting through "years and years of random documents," in an effort to find any wrongdoing. The governor framed the scrutiny as part of a broader pattern of political retribution by the Trump administration. He warned that Donald Trump is targeting him not because of his social media remarks but because he is a potential presidential contender in 2028.

Newsom highlighted that President Trump has repeatedly called for investigations into his perceived political opponents since taking office in January, suggesting a systematic effort to weaponize the Justice Department against dissenters. The governor's office cited Trump's public calls for Newsom's arrest and alleged that the president's allies are bending reality to fulfill his agenda, accusing the DOJ of choosing a target and then searching for a crime.

Senator Alex Padilla, a fellow Democrat from California, condemned the investigations, describing them as part of a recurring pattern: anyone who opposes President Trump, holds him accountable, or exposes his corruption becomes a target. Padilla warned that the nation's top law‑enforcement agency should not be reduced to a tool of political retribution, emphasizing the need for an independent institution that enforces the law without partisan bias.

The controversy underscores the growing tension between state leaders and the federal government, raising questions about the appropriate boundaries of investigative authority and the potential misuse of legal mechanisms for political ends





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