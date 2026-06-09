Government Vows Ongoing Job Creation as Employment Rate Climbs to 48.9 Million

Malacañang reaffirmed its commitment to expand quality jobs after April data showed total employment reaching 48.89 million, with the services sector comprising over 60 percent of positions. Officials highlighted resilience of workers, continued livelihood programmes and skill‑building initiatives as key drivers of the positive trend.

The Malacañang Palace reaffirmed on Tuesday the administration's dedication to expanding quality and productive employment for the Filipino workforce, following the latest improvement in the nation's employment figures released in April.

According to data supplied by the Department of Economy Planning and Development, total employment rose to 48.89 million in April, with the services sector accounting for roughly 62.3 percent of all jobs. Undersecretary Claire Castro of the Presidential Communications Office highlighted the resilience of Filipino workers and the continued impact of government measures that include job creation programmes, investment promotion initiatives, and livelihood assistance targeted at displaced workers and returning overseas Filipino workers.

She explained that despite the many challenges confronting the economy, the perseverance of the people combined with sustained public‑sector intervention has produced positive outcomes. Castro emphasized that the modest rise in the employment rate does not signal an end to the administration's efforts. She stressed that the government will keep forging quality jobs and extending livelihood projects to support citizens across the country.

The Department of Labor and Employment, under Acting Secretary Francis Tolentino, remains focused on generating employment, enhancing social protection, and improving public services. Ongoing initiatives are designed to strengthen worker competitiveness by creating clearer pathways from education to work and by equipping Filipinos with the skills demanded by a rapidly evolving labour market. The aim is to ensure that the workforce can adapt to new technologies and industries, fostering a more resilient and inclusive economy.

In her remarks, Castro reiterated the president's commitment to empower the nation's labour force and to provide opportunities that enable every Filipino to achieve a decent standard of living. She noted that the administration's strategy integrates investment attraction, support for micro‑enterprises, and targeted programmes for returning overseas workers who wish to reintegrate into the local economy.

By maintaining a proactive stance on employment generation and skill development, the government seeks to sustain the upward trajectory of the employment rate and to ensure that growth is both inclusive and sustainable for all sectors of society





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