Government to Enforce ICC Warrant of Arrest Against Senator Ronald Dela Rosa

The Department of Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida announces that the government will officially enforce the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant of arrest against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, who remains on the run after the Supreme Court denied his plea for a temporary restraining order. Dela Rosa is wanted by the ICC as co-perpetrator in the crimes against humanity case of former president Rodrigo Duterte over their ‘war on drugs’ campaign that reportedly killed thousands.

Department of Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida announces in a press conference on May 21, 2026 that the government will officially enforce the International Criminal Court ’s (ICC) warrant of arrest against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, who remains on the run after the Supreme Court denied his plea for a temporary restraining order.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the ICC as co-perpetrator in the crimes against humanity case of former president Rodrigo Duterte over their ‘war on drugs’ campaign that reportedly killed thousands. Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said Thursday that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Senator Ronald dela Rosa can now be enforced following the absence of any restraining order from the Supreme Court.

Vida said the non-issuance of a temporary restraining order or any interim relief by the high court removed any legal obstacle to implementing the warrant. The justice secretary said he had instructed law enforcement agencies, including the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police, to operationalize the arrest. Dela Rosa, who has reportedly been outside Senate custody since last week, is described as a ‘fugitive from justice’ by Vida.

The Department of Justice later appealed to dela Rosa to voluntarily surrender to authorities to avoid the need for law enforcement operations against the senator





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International Criminal Court ICC Warrant Of Arrest Senator Ronald Dela Rosa War On Drugs Fugitive From Justice

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