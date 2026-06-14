The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has set aside P15.1 billion in emergency assistance for 608,343 members and pensioners affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao on June 8, 2026. GSIS is also ready to fast-track insurance claims of government agencies whose properties were damaged by the quake.

Government Service Insurance System sets aside P15.1 billion in emergency assistance for 608,343 members and pensioners affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao on June 8, 2026.

GSIS is also ready to fast-track insurance claims of government agencies whose properties were damaged by the quake. The GSIS Emergency Loan Program is now available to qualified active members, as well as old-age and disability pensioners, residing or working in areas officially declared under a state of calamity by their respective local government units. Applications are accepted until Sept. 7, 2026.

Eligible borrowers may apply for up to P40,000 if they have an existing emergency loan (with net proceeds not to exceed P20,000), or up to P20,000 if they have none. The loan carries an interest rate of six percent per annum, payable over 36 months, with proceeds credited directly to the borrower's ATM card.

GSIS is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to expedite the processing of emergency loans and insurance claims to support recovery and rehabilitation in affected areas. GSIS met with members, pensioners, agency representatives, and local stakeholders in Roxas City to gather feedback and improve service delivery. GSIS urged government agencies, local government units, and policyholders with GSIS-insured properties affected by the earthquake to immediately file claims for faster processing.

They may also contact the GSIS 24/7 Hotline at 1-800-8-847-4747 (Globe/TM) or 1-800-10-847-4747 (Smart/Sun/TNT), or email at





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Government Service Insurance System GSIS Emergency Assistance Earthquake Mindanao Philippines

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