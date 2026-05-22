Government Officials' Guilt Could Bar Them From Public Office, Dept. of Justice Warns, After Senate Shooting

Government officials who help Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa escape the Senate following the May 13 shooting at the legislative chamber may face a lifetime ban from public office, according to former Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio. Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police confirmed that Senator Robin Padilla lent Dela Rosa the vehicle used to flee the scene of the crime.

Government officials who help Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa evade arrest by preventing the Senate 's attempts to detain him will face perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

The Philippine National Police confirmed that Senator Robin Padilla provided the vehicle used by Dela Rosa to reach safety. The Department of Justice or the Office of the Ombudsman can file charges against officials who obstruct justice. Dela Rosa appeared in the Senate for the first time since November 2025.

However, he disappeared from the public eye after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla's announcement of the International Criminal Court's warrant for his arrest





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senate Channel Newsasia Obstruction Of Justice International Criminal Court Senator Robin Padilla Philippine National Police Expulsion Upcoming Expulsion International Criminal Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government Agencies Probe Senate Shooting Incident, Dela Rosa's Arrest Warrant Issued by ICCThe President of the Philippines has directed government agencies to investigate the Senate shooting incident and hold those responsible accountable. Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who was under protective custody of the Senate, was issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his role in the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

Read more »

Senator Bato Dela Rose's Escape: Legal Expert Warns Senator Padilla May Be LiableAccording to Joseph Morong's report, Senator Padilla acknowledged the possibility of illegal activities while being with Senator Dela Rose during his exit from the upper chamber's premises.

Read more »

Government to Enforce ICC Warrant of Arrest Against Senator Ronald Dela RosaThe Department of Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida announces that the government will officially enforce the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant of arrest against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, who remains on the run after the Supreme Court denied his plea for a temporary restraining order. Dela Rosa is wanted by the ICC as co-perpetrator in the crimes against humanity case of former president Rodrigo Duterte over their ‘war on drugs’ campaign that reportedly killed thousands.

Read more »

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa Escapes Senate, Hitchhikes Ride to Avoid ArrestSenator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, who is facing arrest under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with a crimes against humanity case tied to the bloody drug war of the Duterte administration, escaped the Senate in the early hours of May 14 and hitched a ride to avoid arrest.

Read more »