Government Intensifies Campaign Against Fake News, Online Crime, and Resort Scam Alerts

CICC Undersecretary Aboy Paraiso announced a stepped-up effort against fake news, sedition-inciting content, and online crime, with a particular focus on combating resort scam operations. He emphasized that the campaign aims to preserve freedom of expression while addressing factual inaccuracies and potential disturbances.

In a public briefing on Wednesday, CICC Undersecretary Aboy Paraiso mentioned that the government intensified its campaign against fake news and online content that may constitute criminal offenses, including inciting sedition.

He emphasized that the campaign is not intended to suppress freedom of expression but to address false information and online activity that may lead to public disorder. The CICC also warned the public against fake resort bookings and online accommodation scams, stating that tourists and business owners have been victimized by scammers creating fake social media pages and websites posing as legitimate resorts





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crime Fake News Online Crime Sedition CICC Presidential Communications Office Social Media Platforms Fact-Checking Groups Resort Scam Resort Owners Association Department Of Tourism Unified Database Resort Scam Prevention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ted Herbosa assures public, intensifies Ebola surveillanceMalayo po ang Africa, at tatasan po natin ang bantay sa ating mga borders to make sure hindi makapasok ang Ebola sa ating bansa, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said in a video posted online.

Read more »

Penshoppe's 'Style Codes' Campaign: School-Inspired Dressing for Personal StyleThe youth campaign presents school-inspired dressing as a way for students to mix prep, sporty, and casual looks on their own terms. Penshoppe reframes back-to-school dressing this season with a new campaign that treats style as a personal code instead of a rulebook. The campaign positions fashion as a form of self-expression, anchored on the idea: 'Wear it your way.' Instead of fixed looks, it encourages mixing, matching, and reinterpretation based on mood, identity, and everyday life. The collection highlights youth archetypes and moves across sporty, casual, and edgy pieces. Each drop offers pieces that start at P499 for tops and P899 for bottoms. The campaign features a roster of Club Penshoppe personalities, reinforcing the campaign's message that individuality can exist within a collective. With Style Codes, we’re giving this generation the freedom to define their own language of style.

Read more »

Philippine Government Suffers Huge Revenue Loss to Illicit Tobacco TradeGovernment revenue loss in the Philippines due to illicit tobacco trade is projected to reach P141 billion by 2025, mainly due to illegal vapor products.

Read more »

Cebu prelate to government: Pursue flood control scandal probeCEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy appealed to all concerned government officials on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, not to forget the controversy surrounding flood control proj

Read more »