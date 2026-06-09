Government Assists Stranded OFWs After General Santos Airport Closure Due to 7.8 Earthquake

The Department of Migrant Workers assures immediate assistance to stranded overseas Filipino workers after the General Santos International Airport was temporarily closed due to damage from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8, 2026.

The General Santos International Airport sustained damage following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8, 2026, leading to its temporary closure. The Department of Migrant Workers ( DMW ) has assured stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in General Santos City that immediate assistance will be provided.

The DMW stated it is ready to assist OFWs affected by flight cancellations to and from the city's airport. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), all airport activities in General Santos have been suspended due to the earthquake. The Department also advised OFWs from Mindanao that their families affected by the strong earthquake are being taken care of, emphasizing that there is no need to worry about the welfare of their quake-affected loved ones.

The DMW confirmed it has intensified monitoring to identify and assist OFWs and their families in the affected areas. The government reassured OFWs abroad that it is focused on the safety of their families. The earthquake, which struck the province of Sarangani on Monday morning, was also felt in other areas of Mindanao, causing significant damage and disruption. The incident highlights the vulnerability of infrastructure to natural disasters and the importance of coordinated emergency response.

The DMW's swift announcement aims to alleviate concerns among the overseas workforce, many of whom rely on air travel to return home or send remittances. The closure of a major international airport in the southern Philippines has far-reaching implications for commerce, tourism, and the movement of people. Recovery efforts are expected to involve multiple government agencies working together to restore airport operations and support affected communities.

The earthquake's impact on transportation networks may also complicate the delivery of aid to remote areas. As the situation develops, authorities are likely to provide updates on the status of the airport and assistance programs for displaced travelers and residents alike. The event serves as a reminder of the need for robust disaster preparedness measures, especially in regions prone to seismic activity





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Earthquake General Santos Airport Ofws DMW CAAP Sarangani Mindanao Disaster Response Flight Cancellation

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