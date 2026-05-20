Government Agencies Probe Senate Shooting Incident, Dela Rosa's Arrest Warrant Issued by ICC

The President of the Philippines has directed government agencies to investigate the Senate shooting incident and hold those responsible accountable. Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who was under protective custody of the Senate, was issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his role in the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

Castro reiterated that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has given directives to concerned government agencies, including the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), to probe all matters related to the incident.

The administration began its investigation immediately after the incident occurred. Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa was under protective custody of the Senate amid his possible arrest. The International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed that it had issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa over his role in the Duterte administration's war on drugs





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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. National Bureau Of Investigation (NBI) Philippine National Police (PNP) Senate Shooting Incident International Criminal Court (ICC) Senator Ronald \Bato\ Dela Rosa Duterte Administration's War On Drugs Arrest Warrant

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