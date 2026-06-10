Government Agencies Conduct Final Rehearsal for 128th Independence Day Ceremony

A full technical rehearsal was held at Manila's Quirino Grandstand and Luneta Park on June 10, 2026, in advance of the 128th Independence Day commemoration on June 12, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. scheduled to lead the event. Personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police participated to ensure a seamless ceremony.

In preparation for the nation's 128th Independence Day celebration, personnel from key government agencies conducted a comprehensive technical rehearsal at the Quirino Grandstand and Luneta Park in Manila on June 10, 2026.

The event, set for June 12, will be led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The rehearsal involved coordinated efforts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), among other agencies, to ensure the ceremony's seamless execution. This meticulous preparation underscores the importance of the annual event, which honors the country's historic declaration of independence from Spanish rule in 1898.

The ceremony at the Quirino Grandstand is a longstanding tradition, featuring key elements such as the raising of the national flag, a 21-gun salute, and a parade of forces. The involvement of the AFP and PNP highlights the significant role of security and ceremonial protocol in the observance. Such rehearsals are critical to synchronize all moving parts, from the precise timing of the honor guards to the coordination of musical units and the overall program flow.

The chosen venue, Luneta Park, is itself a symbolic site deeply connected to the nation's history of struggle and freedom. The preparation activities demonstrate a concerted national effort to present a dignified and orderly commemoration. The participation of various government bodies reflects the collective responsibility in upholding national heritage. The upcoming ceremony is not only a historical remembrance but also a contemporary affirmation of Philippine sovereignty and national unity.

It serves as a moment for reflection on the country's journey and aspirations. The extensive rehearsal ensures that the public, both local and international, will witness a flawless and respectful tribute to the nation's independence





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Independence Day Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr AFP PNP Quirino Grandstand Luneta Park Ceremony Rehearsal

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