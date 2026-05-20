Government Accelerates Flood Mitigation Projects in Metro Manila

The government is intensifying flood control measures in Metro Manila, including drainage improvements, desilting operations, and pumping stations, to address chronic flooding in densely populated urban areas. The President emphasized the need for permanent pumping stations and upstream floodwater tracing to prevent rivers from overflowing downstream communities.

The government is accelerating flood mitigation projects in Metro Manila , including drainage improvements, desilting operations , and pumping stations , to reduce chronic flooding in densely populated urban areas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected the G. Araneta drainage improvement project along E. Rodriguez Avenue and G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City, highlighting the area's vulnerability to flooding due to its low-lying terrain. The President emphasized the need for permanent pumping stations to divert excess water during heavy rains and the importance of tracing upstream sources of floodwaters to prevent rivers from overflowing downstream communities.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon informed the President that ongoing pipe-laying works in the area are expected to be completed next week, while construction of the permanent pumping station could begin by the end of the year or early next year. The President expressed optimism that residents would see improvements during the coming rainy season as excavation and drainage works continue





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Flood Mitigation Drainage Improvements Desilting Operations Pumping Stations Metro Manila Chronic Flooding Dense Population Upstream Sources Of Floodwaters Permanent Pumping Stations

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