Gordon Ramsay will host a revived Top Gear on the BBC in 2028, with filming in 2027 and The Stig returning. The show has been off air since 2022 after Andrew Flintoff's crash.

Gordon Ramsay will host a revived version of the BBC's long-running motoring show Top Gear when it returns to screens in 2028, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Ramsay Returns To Host Top Gear

The new series will be produced by BBC Studios and filmed in 2027. It will feature a new lineup of co-presenters alongside Ramsay, while the programme's test driver, The Stig, will also return, the BBC said. Ramsay, whose cooking shows include Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, has long cultivated a reputation for his fiery on-screen style. The 60-year-old chef and restaurateur said he cannot wait to get started.

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Top Gear, one of the BBC's most successful global television programmes, has been off air since the broadcaster paused production following a crash involving former England cricketer and presenter Andrew Freddie Flintoff during filming in 2022. Flintoff was taken to hospital with facial and rib injuries after the accident at Dunsfold Aerodrome, when he was driving a Morgan Super 3.

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The car, which did not have a roof, flipped upside down and skidded on the tarmac before coming to a stop. Filming will take place across the UK, including at the show's Dunsfold Aerodrome base southwest of London, and around the world next year, for broadcast in 2028.

Ramsay said his love affair with motoring began as a child, when he grew up near Silverstone, which hosts the British Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious races in the Formula 1 calendar. At its very best, Top Gear has always been about the unexpected, surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos, he said.

Ramsays Racing Enthusiasm And Car Collection

That's the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences. Ramsay is a keen driving enthusiast and holds a racing license. He has competed in motorsport events and owns an extensive collection of cars that includes multiple Aston Martins and Ferraris, as well as a Porsche, Land Rover and McLaren Senna.

He has appeared on Top Gear as a guest three times, including in 2002 when it was rebooted with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May at the helm. After those three left following an alleged physical and verbal altercation involving Clarkson, the show was rebooted again, with Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in the driving seat. The BBC has said Ramsay's co-presenting team will be announced in due course. The broadcaster did not announce his fellow presenters.

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Top Gear Promise Epic Adventures And Stunts

The BBC has promised the new series will feature epic adventures, daring tests and spectacular stunts, bringing fans the stories, machines and mayhem they love. Top Gear, launched in its current format in 2002, became a global hit under former presenters Clarkson, Hammond and May. It has garnered a keen fan base all around the world with its mix of standard motoring news and often absurd driving challenges.