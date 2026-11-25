Chef and automotive enthusiast Gordon Ramsay is confirmed as the new lead presenter for the return of Top Gear TV, with filming beginning next year and UK broadcasts scheduled for 2028.

Gordon Ramsay has been confirmed as the primary presenter for the highly anticipated return of the iconic automotive television series, Top Gear TV. The renowned chef, broadcaster, and self-proclaimed car fanatic will lead a completely new lineup of co-presenters and the mysterious figure known as The Stig. This revival marks a significant shift for the franchise, aiming to deliver the classic blend of stunts, fun, and mayhem that defined its original run.

Top Gear TV Revival Details and Timeline

The production of the new Top Gear TV series is set to commence in earnest starting next year, with the first episodes scheduled to air in the United Kingdom in 2028. The show will continue its tradition of traveling from a top-secret base located just off the A281 to various global locations that are reportedly sunnier than the old airfield south of Guildford. This strategic timeline allows the production team ample time to prepare the ambitious format that fans have been waiting for.

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Ramsay's Automotive Credentials and History

Gordon Ramsay brings extensive personal experience to the role, boasting a lifelong passion for cars, motorsport, and extraordinary engineering. His love for automobiles began in childhood when he would climb over fences to sneak into Silverstone, the historic racing circuit located just a field away from his home. This early exposure sparked a deep interest in beautiful design and the thrill of racing that has followed him throughout his career.

Ramsay is not merely a celebrity face for the show but a genuine automotive enthusiast with a serious collection of motoring dreams. He holds a valid racing license and has proven his driving skills on the track multiple times. His familiarity with the Top Gear format is well-documented, having appeared on the original show three separate times, demonstrating both his driving aptitude and his willingness to engage in the show's signature chaotic humor.

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Iconic Moments and The Stig Collaboration

During his previous appearances on the program, Ramsay achieved a notable time of 1min46.3sec around the Top Gear Test Track while driving a Chevy Lacetti. He also participated in some of the show's most memorable segments, including eating food cooked by Jeremy Clarkson on an engine block. These past interactions highlight his ability to handle the unpredictable nature of the series and his comfort in front of the camera.

The new iteration will feature Ramsay working closely with The Stig, continuing the tradition of anonymous racing drivers who test cars on the famous track. A promotional video featuring Gordon Ramsay and The Stig for Top Gear TV 2028 has already been released, offering fans a glimpse of the dynamic between the two. The presence of The Stig ensures that the competitive racing element, which was a cornerstone of the original series, remains intact.

New Generation of Entertainment and Chaos

Ramsay has expressed that at its best, Top Gear TV has always been about the unexpected, aiming to surprise, entertain, and maintain just the right amount of chaos. He stated that he cannot wait to bring fresh energy and ambition to the project for a whole new generation of audiences. The goal is to build on the legacy of the show while creating something truly thrilling and relevant for modern viewers.

This return to form signals a major event for television history, combining Ramsay's high-energy personality with the established brand recognition of Top Gear. As filming preparations begin next year, anticipation continues to grow for the 2028 launch in the United Kingdom. The combination of seasoned expertise, new creative direction, and iconic elements promises to deliver the adventures and stunts that have made the franchise a global phenomenon for over two decades.