GoPro Struggles Amid Competition, Uncertain Demand, and Rising Costs

GoPro, the company behind popular action camera technology, is facing a battle for survival amid intensifying competition, questionable demand for electronics, and rising material costs. The California-based company has incurred operating losses and negative operating cash flows, and its ability to continue as a going concern is in question.

NEW YORK — For nearly 25 years, GoPro cameras have gone underwater, glided with parachutes and slipped down ski slopes, allowing the adventurous to record images of their experiences.

But the California company now faces a battle for survival amid intensifying competition, questionable demand for electronics and rising material costs. Its plight is spelled out in US securities filings containing cryptic language. GoPro has incurred operating losses and negative operating cash flows, and failure to meet its commitments under financing arrangements will raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The company has also engaged a financial advisory firm to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives that could include a sale of the company or merger. Since then, no buyer has emerged. GoPro did not respond to AFP requests for comment. The company's ability to record and share vibrant images from activities has fit well with the growth of social media, although heavy competition from smartphones has been a persistent challenge.

In May, Morgan Stanley equity analysts said they were taking a cautious stance on the company, citing continued uncertainty within the consumer electronics market, as well as heightened competitive pressures and memory headwinds. The company's revenues in 2025 came in at $651.5 million, down about 44 percent from four years earlier. In April, GoPro announced it had engaged management consulting firm Oliver Wyman to help it pursue new opportunities for its technology with the defense and aerospace sector.

In a May conference call, Woodman told analysts that the company had received several inbound inquiries related to mergers and acquisitions from various interested parties, adding that he was fully supportive of evaluating strategic opportunities for the company to unlock value for shareholders. The company reported a first-quarter loss on revenues of just $99.1 million, down 26 percent from the year-earlier period. GoPro also announced in April it was cutting 23 percent of its staff, which had numbered 631





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Gopro Action Camera Competition Uncertain Demand Rising Costs Financial Advisory Firm Strategic Alternatives Merger Defense And Aerospace Sector Staff Cuts

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