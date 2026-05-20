Google Launches Flagship AI Model For Video Generation and Editing

Google LLC on Wednesday unveiled Gemini Omni, a groundbreaking AI model family that can generate high-quality videos from various inputs and allow for video editing through conversation.

Tech giant Google LLC on Wednesday launched Gemini Omni , a groundbreaking AI model family capable of generating videos from most common inputs and allowing them to be edited through conversation.

The Omni family includes the Gemino 3.5 Flash model, its most powerful agentic and coding model yet, and intelligent eyewear, among other innovations. Gemini Omni, which follows the success of Nano Banana, an advanced AI image generation and editing model, applies that technology to video generation with high-quality results. The model can combine various inputs like images, audio, video, and text to generate videos grounded in Gemini's real-world knowledge.

The first model of the Omni family, Gemini Omni Flash, was rolled out initially and is available on the Gemini app, Google Flow, and YouTube Shorts. In the coming weeks, it will be available to developers and enterprise customers via APIs. It currently only creates videos but will support output modalities like images and audio in the future.

Google recommends using the model to create videos with the user's voice through avatars, which generate a digital version of a person that looks and sounds like them. It also notes that it is working on a capability where the audio and speech of a video can be changed using the model, although this is still a test that is being refined.

Videos generated with Omni contain SynthID, its proprietary digital watermark, for easy detection of AI content made by Gemini Omni





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Google AI Video Generation Gemini Omni Image Editing Conversations Smart Eyewear

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