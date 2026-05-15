Google Introduces Five New Updates to AI-Powered Search Features

Google LLC has introduced five new updates to its AI-powered search features to help users better find reliable sources, original content, and relevant websites across the web. The updates include suggestions of related articles and in-depth analyses, previews of discussions from social media platforms, and website previews on desktop.

Tech giant Google LLC has introduced five new updates to its AI-powered search features to help users better find reliable sources, original content, and relevant websites across the web.

In a statement released Friday, Google said that amid the rapid advancement of AI, the company is continuously upgrading its generative AI Search features, such as AI Mode and AI Overviews, to help users connect more easily with authentic voices and explore useful information across the web. Among the five new updates to its AI Search is a feature that suggests related articles and in-depth analyses at the end of AI-generated responses to help users further explore a topic.

Google also introduced a feature that highlights links from users' news subscriptions in AI Mode and AI Overviews, allowing easier access to trusted and subscribed sources. Another update includes previews of discussions from social media platforms, public forums, and other firsthand sources to help users access practical advice and experiences shared by other people.

Google said these previews may also include additional context such as a creator's name, handle, or online community to help users decide which discussions they want to explore further. The company also said that a new update allows users to see more links directly within AI-generated responses, making it easier to immediately access relevant websites while reading Search summaries.

Google likewise introduced a website preview feature on desktop that shows information such as a webpage title or website name when users hover over inline links before clicking them. The feature aims to help users better understand where a link leads and make them more confident in visiting helpful websites.

The tech giant said that by improving the visibility and helpfulness of links and showcasing original voices, its AI in Search helps users discover the web and connect directly to relevant sources and creators. Google is committed to continuing to test, learn, and improve these features based on what works best for users





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Google LLC AI-Powered Search Features AI Mode AI Overviews Suggestions Of Related Articles And In-Depth A Previews Of Discussions From Social Media Plat Website Previews On Desktop

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mandaue City Government Possibly Returning to Regular Five-Day WorkweekMandaue City Government, having received feedback that its current four-day work arrangement is less convenient for residents conducting transactions at City Hall, may continue its regular five-day work schedule to provide more convenience to the public and reduce fuel expenses.

Read more »

Five decades of quiet revolution in menswearPerry Ellis is marking its 50th year in 2026, highlighting its role in shaping modern American menswear with a focus on relaxed tailoring, comfort, and

Read more »

Pretty Huge Introduces New HYROX Training Area in BGCPretty Huge, a multi-sports facility in BGC, has officially launched its new HYROX Training Area equipped with a full HYROX simulation setup. This allows athletes to train in a setup that closely mirrors an actual HYROX competition environment, making it a dedicated training environment for both competitive athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts.

Read more »

Big Tech turns to Sesame Street, Girl Scouts to deflect scrutiny over kids’ screen timeAlphabet's Google and Meta's sponsorships are fueling criticism the companies are finding new ways to encourage kids to become dependent on social media

Read more »