Google in talks with Samsung to manufacture part of next-gen AI chip: report

Google is negotiating with Samsung Electronics to produce a component of its next-generation AI processor, codenamed Icefish, using Samsung's 2-nanometer technology. TSMC will manufacture the main computing part, with mass production possible by 2028. This move aims to reduce Google's reliance on TSMC amid surging AI demand.

Alphabet's Google is in discussions with Samsung Electronics to manufacture a component of its next-generation artificial intelligence processor, according to a report from The Information on Thursday, which cited two sources familiar with the matter.

The report indicates that Google plans to have Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) produce the main computing part of the tensor processing unit, internally codenamed Icefish. Meanwhile, Samsung may be tasked with manufacturing a component that helps connect the processor to memory, using its advanced 2-nanometer production technology.

This development highlights Google's strategy to diversify its chip manufacturing partners and reduce its reliance on TSMC, which is struggling to keep up with surging demand for AI chips and could become a bottleneck for the industry. The tech giant is also collaborating with chip firm MediaTek on the design of Icefish, which is still in the development phase. Mass production of the chip could begin as early as 2028, if current timelines hold.

Securing a manufacturing contract with Google would be a significant win for Samsung's foundry business, which has been aggressively pursuing growth in the contract chip-manufacturing market. Samsung's 2nm process is designed to pack more power into smaller chips, potentially improving speed, energy efficiency, and AI capabilities. In April, Samsung expressed confidence in attracting more customers for its advanced technology and mentioned it was considering building a second factory in Texas to boost production.

In July 2025, Samsung landed a $16.5 billion deal with Tesla to produce AI chips using the 2nm process. Google's in-house AI chips have emerged as a viable alternative to Nvidia's dominant graphics processing units, with rising sales of TPUs becoming a key growth driver for its cloud computing division. In April, Google unveiled two new custom chips designed for training AI models and inference.

This latest report follows another from The Information on Monday, which stated that Google was in talks with Intel to manufacture more than 3 million TPUs in 2028. These moves underscore Google's efforts to secure multiple supply sources for its AI hardware, ensuring it can meet the growing demand for AI capabilities while reducing supply chain risks.

The collaboration with Samsung on the 2nm process could also enhance the performance of future Google AI chips, making them more competitive against offerings from Nvidia and other players in the market. As the AI industry continues to expand rapidly, companies like Google are increasingly investing in custom silicon to optimize performance and reduce costs. By working with multiple foundries, Google aims to avoid over-reliance on any single supplier and maintain flexibility in its production capabilities.

The potential partnership with Samsung also signals a shift in the global semiconductor landscape, with Samsung positioning itself as a major player in advanced chip manufacturing alongside TSMC and Intel. The success of Icefish and its manufacturing strategy could set a precedent for how major tech firms approach chip production in the future, particularly as AI workloads become more demanding and specialized hardware becomes crucial for staying competitive





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