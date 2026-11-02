Golden State Warriors beat LA Clippers 124-112 behind Yaxel Lendeborg 37 points

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scored 37 points with six 3-pointers as the Golden State Warriors defeated the LA Clippers 124-112 for their fourth straight win in San Francisco.

Rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg delivered a career-defining performance on Sunday night in San Francisco, helping the Golden State Warriors secure a decisive 124-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Playing at the Chase Center, Lendeborg drained six three-point baskets en route to scoring thirty-seven points, establishing a new personal best. This impressive effort served as the foundation for the Warriors' fourth consecutive win, extending their current winning streak despite resting key veteran stars. The team managed to maintain control and close out the game comfortably against a resilient Clippers squad that refused to surrender until the final minutes.

Lendeborg Breaks Scoring Record

The rookie forward shot efficiently from all areas of the court, converting thirteen of his nineteen field goal attempts. He also demonstrated exceptional range, hitting six of his eleven three-point tries. In addition to his scoring prowess, Lendeborg contributed six assists, showcasing his all-around value to the team. This performance surpassed his previous career high of thirty-one points, which he had achieved in a victory at Denver last Monday. That earlier win marked the beginning of the Warriors' current four-game winning streak, setting the stage for this dominant home showcase.

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Warriors Bench Steps Up

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green resting, other players had to elevate their games to maintain momentum. De'Anthony Melton provided significant offensive support, contributing twenty-one points to the collective effort. Brandon Williams and Brandin Podziemski added seventeen points apiece, ensuring the team remained competitive on the front end of a challenging back-to-back schedule. Podziemski was particularly impactful in the second half, scoring fifteen of his total seventeen points after the break. He also led the team in rebounding with eight boards and dished out a game-high eight assists, highlighting his versatility.

Clippers Fight Back But Fall Short

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the game with their own momentum issues, having dropped their fifth straight contest. They started strong, leading by as many as eleven points in the first quarter. A ten-to-zero burst fueled by three-pointers from Kobe Sanders and Brook Lopez put Los Angeles ahead thirty-seven to twenty-six. However, Golden State responded with an eleven-to-two run to start the second period. Baskets from Williams and Lendeborg helped the hosts take a sixty-three to fifty-seven lead into halftime, shifting the psychological advantage back to San Francisco.

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Key Performers On Both Sides

Despite the loss, several Clippers players had notable individual performances. Rui Hachimura led his team with twenty-four points, hitting four three-pointers to keep the game close. Darius Garland contributed fifteen points and recorded a team-high seven assists, while Kris Dunn added twelve points and seven steals. Reserves Kobe Sanders and Nick Martinelli chipped in sixteen and ten points respectively. The Clippers were missing several key players, including Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Jordan Miller, and Max Strus, which likely impacted their ability to sustain a lead.

Defensive Stops Seal Victory

The third quarter proved pivotal in defining the final outcome of the matchup. The Clippers rallied to cut the deficit to thirteen points at sixty-eight to eighty-three. They were within seven points by the end of the period, showing they still had fight. However, Lendeborg's fifth three-pointer with 8:29 remaining in the game opened a double-digit lead. This shot effectively sealed the victory, allowing Golden State to maintain control down the stretch. Charles Bassey anchored the defense, leading the Warriors in rebounding with ten boards. The win comes just twenty-four hours after the Golden State Valkyries captured the WNBA championship on the same court.