GMA Network Seeks Delay In Analog TV Shutdown Deadline

GMA Network Inc. requests the NTC extend the analog television shutdown deadline citing pending government assistance program guidelines managed by the DICT.

GMA Network Inc. has formally requested an extension to the deadline for shutting down analog television broadcasting. The broadcaster submitted this appeal to the National Telecommunications Commission, citing unresolved issues regarding the implementation of a specific government assistance program.

GMA Network Cites Pending Assistance Guidelines

NTC Deputy Commissioner Alvin Blanco clarified that the network's primary argument rests on a joint memorandum circular being managed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology. This circular outlines efforts to ensure no television households are disenfranchised during the transition to digital formats.

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Blanco noted that GMA Network Inc. specifically pointed to the pending implementation guidelines for this assistance program as the core reason for seeking a reconsideration of the digital TV transition deadline.

The Deputy Commissioner explained that the NTC intends to refer this letter to the DICT for review. The regulatory body will await advice from the communications department before making any final determinations on the extension request.

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Regulatory Timeline And Technical Standards

Under NTC Memorandum Circular No. 005-11-2025, issued in November 2025, television stations must migrate to the Integrated Services Digital Broadcasting-Terrestrial standard. This migration must be completed within twelve months of the circular's effectivity, setting a firm deadline of November 22, 2026.

Blanco stated that unless the NTC receives specific advice from the DICT to study the possibility of an extension, the current memorandum circular remains in full force and effect. Any decision to grant an extension would require the NTC to revisit the existing rules and follow strict procedural requirements.

Current data indicates significant progress in the digital shift. A survey conducted by Kantar Media Philippines and commissioned by the DICT revealed that approximately 80 percent of television households in Mega Manila were already receiving digital TV broadcasts as of December 2024.

Impact On Broadcast Quality And Safety

The transition from analog to digital terrestrial television offers substantial technical improvements for viewers. Digital broadcasting allows audiences to access a greater variety of programs through a single broadcast channel, whereas analog systems typically carry only one program per channel.

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Furthermore, digital broadcasting provides superior picture and sound quality along with more reliable signal reception. The technology also supports an emergency warning broadcast system, which enables authorities to send critical alerts during disasters and other emergencies.

Next Steps In The Analog Switch Off

The initial phase of this transition covers Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Pampanga, and Bataan. The NTC continues to assess the readiness of other geographic areas before establishing their respective analog television switch-off schedules.

Blanco emphasized that the regulatory body must ensure all stakeholders are prepared for the changes. The DICT will need to address the concerns raised by GMA Network Inc. regarding the assistance program before the NTC can consider any adjustments to the timeline.

Until the DICT provides guidance on the possibility of an extension, the NTC maintains its current stance. The regulator will proceed with the digital migration plan as mandated by the existing circular unless advised otherwise by the communications department.