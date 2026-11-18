GMA Network and ABS-CBN report severe financial losses as analog TV switch-off coincides with declining ad revenues and rising operational costs in the Philippines.

GMA Network Corporation and ABS-CBN Corporation are experiencing a severe financial reckoning as the Philippines prepares to switch off analog television signals in Mega Manila. This regulatory deadline arrives at a critical juncture for the country's broadcasting industry, which is simultaneously battling the erosion of its traditional business model and intense competition from global streaming giants and social media algorithms.

Financial Performance Collapse in 2026

GMA Network, the undisputed leader in Philippine television ratings, reported a dramatic plunge in profitability for the first nine months of 2026. The company's consolidated net income fell by 98%, tumbling from P2.07 billion in the same period of 2025 to just P32.85 million in 2026. The third quarter alone produced a P77.37-million loss, a stark reversal from the P102-million profit recorded a year earlier.

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Rival broadcaster ABS-CBN Corporation, which remains led by the Lopez family six years after losing its broadcast franchise, posted a consolidated net loss of P2.96 billion for the first nine months of 2026. This loss widened by 32% from the P2.24 billion deficit recorded in 2025, although the third-quarter loss narrowed to P1.13 billion from P1.39 billion.

Advertising Revenue Decline Drivers

Total revenues at GMA Network dropped by 31% in the first nine months of 2026, wiping out P4.32 billion in sales. This sharp decline is largely attributed to a 33% fall in advertising revenue, which slid from P12.82 billion in 2025 to P8.64 billion in 2026. Free-to-air television relies heavily on commercials to fund operations, making this revenue source vital to the network's survival.

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Part of the revenue drop stems from the absence of political advertisements tied to the May midterm elections in 2025, which provided a temporary financial windfall. However, GMA Network also cited softer recurring revenues from corporate advertisers who are tightening their belts due to high fuel prices, stubborn inflation, rising utility and labor costs, and supply chain snags linked to conflict in the Middle East.

Operational Costs and Cash Flow Issues

Despite GMA Network cutting its total operating expenses by 13%, these savings were insufficient to offset the 31% decline in revenue. The network's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 68%, dropping from P4.56 billion to P1.47 billion in the first nine months of 2026. Actual operating cash flow also weakened dramatically, falling from P4.34 billion to P1.63 billion.

ABS-CBN Corporation experienced a similar trend in revenue decline, with total sales slipping by 11% from P11.75 billion in 2025 to P10.52 billion in the first nine months of 2026. These figures highlight the structural challenges facing traditional broadcast empires as their core business models unravel.

Digital Switch-Off Impact on Viewers

The Philippines is currently in the process of pulling the plug on traditional analog television broadcasts, beginning in Mega Manila. This region covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Pampanga, Bataan, Laguna, and Rizal, where most households have already shifted to digital signals. Viewers whose television sets lack a compatible digital tuner will need to purchase a digital set-top box, which typically costs between P500 and P800, to continue using their old televisions.

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Compatible digital televisions can receive the signals directly with a suitable antenna, eliminating the need for additional hardware. Cable and satellite subscribers are not affected by this terrestrial analog switch-off. While this technical upgrade is a routine step in broadcast engineering, it coincides with a painful period for free-to-air television networks that are already struggling with declining audiences and advertising income.

Future Outlook for Philippine Broadcasting

GMA Network acknowledged that digital ads remain its second-biggest revenue contributor, though this ranking does not clarify how quickly audiences or advertising budgets are migrating online. The company's financial report, released on November 13, serves as a warning siren for the industry, indicating that even the market leader is struggling to stay in the black.

As GMA Network and ABS-CBN Corporation navigate this turbulent period, the broader implications for Philippine media consumption are significant. The convergence of regulatory changes, economic pressures, and shifting consumer habits is reshaping the landscape of entertainment and news delivery in the country.