GMA Kapuso Foundation Supports Archie's Leukemia Treatment

The GMA Kapuso Foundation will assist six-year-old Archie from Alabat Island with chemotherapy costs for acute lymphoblastic leukemia under the Kapuso Cancer Champions project.

The GMA Kapuso Foundation has announced a financial aid initiative to support the medical treatment of Archie, a six-year-old boy residing in Alabat Island within Quezon Province. This intervention addresses the urgent needs of a child diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who faces significant logistical and economic barriers to receiving proper care.

Diagnosis and Medical Travel Challenges

Archie experienced a persistent fever lasting one week during February before his condition was properly identified. Initial attempts to treat the illness involved consulting a folk healer, but these efforts failed to resolve his symptoms. Subsequent medical consultation confirmed the presence of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a serious form of cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow. Due to the scarcity of specialized medical resources on Alabat Island, Archie and his parents are required to undertake an eight-hour journey to Manila for his chemotherapy sessions. This travel burden adds to the physical and emotional strain already placed on the family by the diagnosis.

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Family Financial Strain and Father's Appeal

The cost of this long-distance medical travel and treatment has created severe financial hardship for Archie's household. His father, Arnel, disclosed that the family is currently borrowing money from various sources to cover expenses related to their son's care.

Arnel expressed hope for his child's recovery while acknowledging the difficult circumstances they are navigating. He stated that they are doing everything possible to help him through this period, emphasizing the desperate measures taken to ensure Archie receives necessary medical attention despite the financial constraints.

Kapuso Cancer Champions Project Details

In observance of National Children's Month, the GMA Kapuso Foundation launched the Kapuso Cancer Champions project to provide assistance to twenty children undergoing chemotherapy. Archie is among the beneficiaries selected to receive support through this specific program aimed at pediatric cancer patients.

Rikki Escudero-Catibog, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the GMA Kapuso Foundation, emphasized the high cost associated with cancer treatment. She assured families that they are not alone in this fight, positioning the foundation as a partner in supporting those battling the disease.

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Archie himself shared his personal desire to recover fully and return to his daily life. He expressed a strong wish to avoid further hospitalizations and to resume attending school, highlighting the impact of his illness on his education and social development.

Donation Channels and Additional Health Initiatives

Individuals wishing to contribute to the GMA Kapuso Foundation projects can utilize multiple banking and digital payment platforms. Donations may be processed through Metrobank, Land Bank, BDO, Bank of Commerce, UnionBank, PNB, Cebuana Lhuillier, GCash, Lazada, Shopee, and Palawan Pay.

Beyond leukemia support, the foundation is collaborating with the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines on the Give-a-Gifft Minor Operation Bukol Project. This initiative targets non-cancerous lumps or cysts in both children and adults living in Metro Manila who lack the funds for surgery.

Interested applicants for the minor operation project must contact the GMA Kapuso Foundation between November 5 and 6. The registration hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and inquiries can be directed to phone numbers 8928 4299 and 8982 7777, extension 9904.