GMA Kapuso Foundation treats 62 patients through the Give a Gift Minor Operation Bukol Project, removing benign and thyroid lumps for those who cannot afford surgery.

The GMA Kapuso Foundation has expanded its healthcare outreach by extending medical assistance to individuals living with various types of lumps through its Give a Gift Minor Operation Bukol Project. According to a report by Mel Tiangco on the program 24 Oras on Wednesday, this specific initiative was designed to assist patients who had endured lumps for years but lacked the financial means to cover surgical costs. The project provides a critical safety net for those who would otherwise delay or abandon necessary medical intervention due to economic barriers.

Screening Process And Patient Eligibility

Under the framework of the Bukol Project, patients undergo a comprehensive medical screening to determine the nature of their lumps and assess whether surgical removal is medically necessary. This rigorous evaluation ensures that resources are directed toward cases that require professional intervention. A total of 62 patients successfully passed the medical screening conducted under the project, marking a significant number of individuals receiving aid. The foundation prioritizes cases where the lumps interfere with daily activities, ensuring that the surgeries provide tangible improvements to the patients' quality of life.

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Surgeon Insights And Medical Conditions

Medical professionals involved in the project highlight the diversity of conditions addressed by the initiative. Dr. Hector Santos, a plastic surgeon, explained the procedure for a beneficiary named Aiko Malicosio, who sought attention for a lump on her arm. The doctors determined the growth was benign and proceeded to remove the fluid inside it. Dr. Santos noted that the substance aspirated was a thick, oil-like tendon oil that serves as a lubricant to help tendons move smoothly. This specific type of procedure removes the discomfort and physical obstruction caused by the accumulated fluid.

ENT Consultant Dr. Gil Vicente emphasized the importance of early detection for lumps in the neck, which could be caused by goiter or thyroid conditions. He stated that many people in the Philippines develop thyroid issues, and it is best to seek medical attention immediately to determine whether a growth is cancerous or benign. This screening process is vital for preventing long-term health complications. The foundation ensures that patients like siblings Kaloy and Angelina Garcia, who returned for further assistance after previous operations, receive continued care for conditions such as fibroadenomatosis, which involves the development of multiple lumps.

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Donor Perspectives And Volunteer Support

The emotional and practical impact of the project is evident in the stories of those who benefited from the free procedures. One patient shared that the lump interfered with his ability to drive, stating that he wanted it removed but the operation was too expensive. This sentiment reflects the financial struggles faced by many Filipinos seeking minor surgical care. Surgeon Dr. Robert Sy clarified the foundation's criteria, noting that they only operate on lumps that significantly interfere with the patient's daily activities. This targeted approach ensures that the surgical team can focus on cases with the highest impact on daily functioning.

The initiative received substantial support from volunteer doctors representing several major medical institutions. These include Cardinal Santos Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, San Juan Medical Center, and East Avenue Medical Center. The collaboration among these top-tier hospitals demonstrates a strong commitment to public health outreach. The GMA Kapuso Foundation encourages those who wish to support its broader programs to donate through various channels, including bank accounts, GCash, Palawan Pay, G-Bayanihan, Globe Rewards, Metrobank credit cards, Lazada, and Shopee. This multi-channel approach allows for widespread participation in supporting medical aid for those in need.