GMA Kapuso Foundation Distributes School Supplies to Students from Families of Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Salt Makers

The GMA Kapuso Foundation has distributed complete school supplies to students whose parents work as farmers, fisherfolk, and salt makers in the province of Ilocos Norte. The distribution of school supplies is a vital step in ensuring that students from these families have access to the necessary tools and resources to succeed in school.

According to 24 Oras on Friday, the beneficiaries include the children of farmers, fisherfolk, and salt makers from three municipalities in the province. In Bayog, Ilocos Norte , Alma Acupido works under the scorching sun producing salt to help support her family.

She collects seawater, which is left to dry for three to five days before being cooked and processed into salt. Mainit tapos mabigat pa yung tubig, yung per kilo po. Benta namin ng 60 po. May bumibili po sa amin na mga kapitbahay lang po namin, she said.

However, the garlic she harvested in March has yet to be sold. Nakahanda lang pong pangbenta kung tataas. Mura po dahil marami naman pong pumapasok na galing din sa ibang lugar, Lydia said. To help ease the burden on families like Alma's and Lydia's ahead of the school year, GMA Kapuso Foundation distributed complete school supplies to students whose parents work as farmers, fisherfolk, and salt makers.

Isa po siyang malaking blessing for our schools, lalong-lalo na po dito sa ating mga coastal communities. Yung pera na ibibili sana ng school supplies, hindi na po nila p-problemahin, said Valerie Talamayan, a Senior Education Program Specialist, Schools Division of Ilocos Norte. Napakasaya po namin. Maraming salamat sa GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Ito ay napakalaking tulong, lalo na nagtataasan na lahat ng mga bilihin, said Maricon Agpoon, a School Principal I in Badoc, Ilocos Norte. For those who wish to support GMA Kapuso Foundation's projects, donations may be made via Metrobank, Land Bank, BDO, Bank of Commerce, UnionBank, PNB, Cebuana Lhuillier, GCash, Lazada, Shopee, and Palawan Pay. Visit the GMA Kapuso Foundation website or contact them through their social media channels for more information on how to donate.

The GMA Kapuso Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to provide support to various communities in need, particularly those affected by disasters and poverty. The foundation has been actively involved in providing aid to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has also been supporting education and healthcare initiatives in various parts of the country.

The distribution of school supplies to students from families of farmers, fisherfolk, and salt makers is just one of the many projects undertaken by the GMA Kapuso Foundation to help alleviate the burden on these families and provide them with the necessary support to thrive. The foundation's efforts are a testament to the importance of community involvement and the impact that can be made when individuals and organizations come together to support those in need.

The distribution of school supplies is a vital step in ensuring that students from these families have access to the necessary tools and resources to succeed in school, and is a key component of the foundation's overall mission to provide support to marginalized communities. The GMA Kapuso Foundation's efforts to provide support to families of farmers, fisherfolk, and salt makers are a shining example of the impact that can be made when individuals and organizations come together to support those in need.

The foundation's commitment to providing aid to families affected by poverty and disasters is a testament to the importance of community involvement and the impact that can be made when individuals and organizations work together to support those in need. The distribution of school supplies to students from families of farmers, fisherfolk, and salt makers is a vital step in ensuring that these students have access to the necessary tools and resources to succeed in school, and is a key component of the foundation's overall mission to provide support to marginalized communities.

The GMA Kapuso Foundation's efforts to provide support to families of farmers, fisherfolk, and salt makers are a shining example of the impact that can be made when individuals and organizations come together to support those in need. The foundation's commitment to providing aid to families affected by poverty and disasters is a testament to the importance of community involvement and the impact that can be made when individuals and organizations work together to support those in need





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GMA Kapuso Foundation School Supplies Farmers Fisherfolk Salt Makers Ilocos Norte

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