GMA Kapuso Foundation Bolsters Relief Efforts for Disaster-Affected Families Across Philippines

The GMA Kapuso Foundation's Unang Hakbang sa Kinabukasan project provides essential assistance to families recovering from economic struggles and natural disasters, including school supplies and emergency relief.

According to a report by 24 Oras on Monday, the Unang Hakbang sa Kinabukasan project, spearheaded by the GMA Kapuso Foundation, extends its reach to families still reeling from economic hardships and previous natural disasters.

Among the beneficiaries are families like Jay and his grandmother, Regina Hemor, who rely on collecting shells from the shore during low tide, selling them for 35 pesos per kilo. Another recipient is Mylene Camba's family from Bani, Pangasinan, whose home was destroyed by Typhoon Emong in July 2025. With limited resources, they have been painstakingly rebuilding their dwelling using leftover construction materials from her husband's work.

Mylene lamented the damage: 'Our house was ruined and now we cannot fix it because we have no money for repairs.

' In addition to supporting communities affected by Emong, the GMA Kapuso Foundation provided complete school supplies to areas hit by Tropical Storm Basyang in Iligan, and by Typhoon Tino in Negros Oriental and Occidental. The foundation also donated school supplies to communities impacted by the fuel crisis in Aurora and Nueva Ecija. Rosie Caasi, Public Schools Division Supervisor in Agno, Pangasinan, expressed gratitude: 'The gift we give to the children is a big thing for them.

Thank you very much.

' Meanwhile, the foundation is preparing to send aid to communities affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao on Monday morning. Starting Tuesday, relief goods will be repacked at the GMA Regional Station in General Santos City for immediate distribution. Those wishing to support the GMA Kapuso Foundation's projects can donate through Metrobank, Land Bank, BDO, Bank of Commerce, UnionBank, PNB, Cebuana Lhuillier, GCash, Lazada, Shopee, and Palawan Pay.

Additional information is available on the foundation's official website and social media channels





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GMA Kapuso Foundation Disaster Relief Typhoon Emong Earthquake Mindanao School Supplies Donation

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