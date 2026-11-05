GMA Kapuso Foundation Aids Albay Evacuees After Mayon Volcano Eruption

GMA Kapuso Foundation distributes aid to over 2,000 residents in Albay following the Mayon Volcano eruption on October 30, as Alert Level 3 remains active in Tabaco City.

The GMA Kapuso Foundation provided emergency assistance to more than 2,000 residents in Albay following the moderately explosive eruption of the Mayon Volcano on October 30. This humanitarian intervention targeted displaced families in the region, ensuring that those affected by the volcanic activity received essential supplies during a period of heightened alert and displacement.

Distribution of Aid to Five Barangays

According to a report on the program 24 Oras on Thursday, residents from five specific barangays in Tabaco City received immediate relief. The aid packages distributed to these communities included food packs, bread, and drinking water to sustain the affected population. In addition to dry goods, the foundation also provided a hot porridge meal to the evacuees to ensure they had access to nutrition.

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Danger Zone Evacuations Under Alert Level 3

The distribution effort coincided with the evacuation of more than 500 families who were forced to leave their homes. These families evacuated from the six-kilometer danger zone surrounding the volcano after authorities raised the alert status. The raising of Alert Level 3 mandated the displacement of residents to ensure their safety from potential volcanic hazards.

Personal Impact on Local Residents

Among the evacuees is Alwin Rombales, whose livelihood was disrupted by the disaster. Rombales had to pause his work on copra production due to the emergency situation. He expressed uncertainty about the duration of their displacement, noting that they cannot return home until Alert Level 3 is officially lifted.

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Water Scarcity and Climate Factors

Evacuees face significant challenges regarding the lack of water supply for drinking and daily use. The local government unit currently provides water rations to address this critical shortage. CDRRMO Tabaco Head Gelacio Molato Jr. explained that their water district concessionaire indicated an indirect impact from Super El Niño, which has resulted in low water supply levels.

Donation Channels for Public Support

Individuals wishing to support the GMA Kapuso Foundation projects related to this relief effort have multiple options for contributions. Donations can be made through various financial institutions and digital platforms including Metrobank, Land Bank, BDO, Bank of Commerce, UnionBank, PNB, Cebuana Lhuillier, GCash, Lazada, Shopee, and Palawan Pay.