GM Unveils Two Chunky Hummer Concepts in Pasadena

General Motors has opened a new advanced design studio in Pasadena, California, and to celebrate, it has unveiled two rather chunky Hummer concepts that have been designed under the banner 'the courage to get lost'. The concepts were a Hummer pickup and SUV transformed into very chunky rock crawlers.

General Motors has opened a new advanced design studio in Pasadena , California , to celebrate this it has unveiled two rather chunky Hummer concepts that have been designed under the banner 'the courage to get lost'.

The concepts were a Hummer pickup and SUV transformed into very chunky rock crawlers. Every great concept starts with a belief, and GM's was this: the courage to get lost leads us to new discoveries. The team rallied around a working mantra of 'take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints,' and let that philosophy guide every decision. The X concepts are built around four pillars: reconfigurability, capability, community, and sustainability.

The cockpits feature stackable screens with custom displays, while 'FLEX FAB' enables small batch construction for metal parts without the need for stamping tools. There's also a focus on replacing glues with snap fits and mechanical fasteners which would allow owners to swap interior bits, while the seat backs and instrument panel ends are made from recycled car grilles. The pickup and SUV get 35-inch and 37-inch tires respectively, with the coupe-ified car also getting 18-inch beadlock wheels.

Underneath, both get fancy Multimatic shocks and 'serious underbody protection.

' Oh, and the wheel arches are removable. The X concepts also feature a 'scout drone' that can fly ahead on the trail, feed real-time terrain data back to the vehicle, and land and dock itself when not in use. The X concepts were a collaboration between GM Advanced Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing, and the Advanced Design Pasadena studio.

The new campus measures some 13,800sqm across three buildings, which should mean there's just about enough space to park these two Hummer concepts up





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General Motors Hummer Pasadena California Design Studio

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