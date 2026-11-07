Gloc-9 Releases First Vinyl 'Mga Ani ni Gloc-9' Celebrating 29 Years in Music

Filipino hip-hop legend Gloc-9 drops his debut vinyl 'Mga Ani ni Gloc-9', featuring 11 impactful tracks and advice for young artists on mastering their craft.

Filipino hip-hop icon Gloc-9 has officially launched his first-ever vinyl release, marking a significant milestone in his nearly three-decade career. The limited-edition collection, titled 'Mga Ani ni Gloc-9', features 11 of his most iconic and impactful storytelling tracks. This release serves as a comprehensive compilation of social realities and personal struggles that have defined his musical legacy over the years.

The project was a collaborative effort involving Sony Music Philippines, Star Music, and Universal Records. Gloc-9 selected these specific songs not necessarily because they were his biggest commercial hits, but because they carried the deepest resonance and meaning. The vinyl acts as a testament to his enduring presence in the industry, highlighting the importance of continuous effort and authenticity in the face of changing musical trends.

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Tracklist And Collaborative History

The album features a diverse array of collaborations with some of the Philippines' most celebrated artists. Key tracks include 'Sirena' featuring Ebe Dancel and 'Magda' featuring Rico Blanco. The collection also highlights 'Upuan', a track featuring Jeazell Grutas that holds special significance for the artist.

Other notable inclusions are 'Simpleng Tao' and 'Bagsakan', which he recorded with Parokya ni Edgar and the late master rapper Francis M. The vinyl also features 'Love Story', 'Walang Natira' featuring Sheng Belmonte, and 'Lando' featuring Francis M. Additional tracks include 'Takipsilim' featuring Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, 'Walang Pumapalakpak' featuring Gary Valenciano, and 'Kumpisal' featuring Skusta Clee.

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Artistic Evolution And Song Meaning

Gloc-9 explained that the title 'Mga Ani ni Gloc-9' reflects his hope that his songs will carry him forward for as long as he is able to create music. He noted that the meaning of certain tracks has evolved over time, particularly the award-winning 'Upuan'. Written 17 years ago when Gloc-9 was 33, the song originally reflected a time when he was naive and hopeful.

The artist admitted that the meaning of 'Upuan' has shifted since its creation. He stated that while he knows his original intentions when performing the track, he has heard it interpreted in various contexts that differ from his initial vision. He believes this evolution is natural and that the song now serves a different purpose in the current cultural landscape.

Advice For Young Artists

In addition to the musical release, Gloc-9 used the platform to offer guidance to the youth. He encourages young people to identify their specific gifts early and pursue their passions with authenticity. He believes that true happiness in one's craft will lead to success, regardless of fleeting trends.

Gloc-9 emphasized that building a career requires relentless effort. He compared his journey to planting seeds, noting that the more one plants, the more they harvest. However, he cautioned that artists must continue to work hard because not every harvest can be kept without ongoing effort. He hopes that 'Upuan' inspires the younger generation to be brave and use music as a voice for awareness.

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Future Collaborations And Reflections

Reflecting on his nearly 30 years in the industry, Gloc-9 expressed that moments when he hears people singing his songs are the most rewarding. He described these instances as times when he feels the seeds he has sown are enough, prompting a desire to reap the harvest. Despite his extensive career, he remains open to future collaborations.

Gloc-9 revealed that he has expressed a desire to collaborate with Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo in the future. As 'Mga Ani ni Gloc-9' hits the shelves, it stands as a curated collection of his greatest impact, bridging his past achievements with his hopes for the future of Filipino hip-hop.