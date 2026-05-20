Globe Telecom supports ASEAN-related events with enhanced connectivity support

Globe Telecom has collaborated with the Philippine government, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), and ASEAN National Organizing Council to deliver free mobile signal enhancements and dedicated on-ground support for key venues in Metro Manila, Cebu, Bohol, Iloilo, and Boracay.

Globe Telecom has reaffirmed its commitment to nation-building by supporting the Philippine government's hosting of ASEAN-related events in the first quarter of 2026. The company has deployed dedicated teams on the ground to continuously monitor network performance and respond quickly to any issues, ensuring seamless digital experience for all attendees.

Globe conducted extensive preparations ahead of the events, working alongside government partners to anticipate connectivity requirements and strengthen network capacity in advance





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Globe Telecom ASEAN-Related Events Support Nation-Building Connectivity High-Quality Events Delegate Organizer Participant

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