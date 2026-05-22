Globe Telecom Reports Strong Growth and Profitability for the First Quarter of 2026

Globe Telecom has maintained its top investment pick status and reported a strong growth and stable profitability performance for the first quarter of 2026. Revenues reached P42 billion, up 5% year-on-year, driven by sustained demand for connectivity and digital services. Mobile data contributed approximately 91% of total consolidated service revenues.

Globe Telecom has maintained its leadership position as a top investment pick with a consistent record of sustainability. The first quarter of 2026 showed strong growth and stable profitability, despite global uncertainties.

Revenues reached P42 billion, up 5% year-on-year, with 91% of total revenues coming from data. Mobile data contributed significantly to the growth, increasing by 11% year-on-year to P26.8 billion. Traffic expanded by 18%, reflecting sustained usage across video, social media, gaming, and digital payments. Core net income rose 9% year-on-year to P4.9 billion, indicating underlying earnings strength.

The company's fintech and digital services investment, particularly GCash, significantly contributed to its financial health





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Earnings Report Globe Telecom Earnings Report Top Investment Pick Record Revenue Strong Growth Profitability Iot Solutions Digital Payments Sustainable Records Cloud-Enabled Solutions Cloud Computing Mynt Gcash Cloud Services Fintech

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