Globe Telecom has partnered with NCS to form NCS Philippines, a joint venture valued at about P1.87 billion that will expand digital services in enterprise technology, AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity. NCS holds a 51 percent majority stake while Globe retains 49 percent.

Globe Telecom Inc. is moving beyond traditional telecommunications into enterprise technology, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital transformation through NCS Philippines, a joint venture with NCS, a member of the Singapore Telecommunications Group.

NCS Globe Joint Venture Valuation And Structure

The venture carries an indicated enterprise baseline valuation of about P1.87 billion, with NCS holding a 51 percent majority stake and Globe retaining 49 percent. NCS brings roughly 14,000 technology professionals across 56 disciplines to the partnership. Its services are organized into two portfolios: Core IT Services, covering enterprise applications, systems integration, cloud migration, infrastructure management and cybersecurity, and NEXT Digital Solutions, focused on AI, predictive analytics, robotic process automation, smart-city applications, 5G enterprise networks and edge computing.

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In a statement, Globe said the partnership positions itself to tap growing demand as businesses and governments across Asia accelerate investments in digital infrastructure, automation, cybersecurity and AI. The joint venture brings together NCS regional technology expertise and Globe established domestic market presence through the integration of Globe technology subsidiary, Yondu, into NCS Philippines. The partnership will provide access to a wider portfolio of enterprise solutions and the capabilities to support large-scale digital projects for corporations and government agencies.

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Globe said the joint venture will cover enterprise IT infrastructure, software development, cloud migration, systems integration and cybersecurity, as well as emerging technologies such as AI, predictive analytics and robotic process automation. Globe cited Digital In Asia data showing that 92 percent of Philippine organizations have adopted some form of AI, although 65 percent remain in the pilot stage. This gap creates opportunities for technology providers capable of implementing solutions at commercial scale.

Globe Enterprise Technology Expansion Strategy

For Globe, the venture offers a capital-efficient way to expand its enterprise technology exposure while retaining meaningful upside from future earnings. The venture also complements Globe telecommunications business, which continues to provide recurring revenues and cash generation to support investments and shareholder returns. The country is laying the groundwork for expansion through the Internet Transactions law, which promotes digital commerce, consumer protection and digitalization, and Globe has positioned itself to capture a share of this emerging market.

Under the joint venture structure, NCS holds a 51 percent majority stake, while Globe retains a 49 percent ownership interest. This allows Globe to participate in the venture potential growth and future earnings while benefiting from NCS technology capabilities and regional network. Globe said NCS Philippines provides it with a strategic platform to tap into growing demand for digital services.

Venture Future Growth And Profitability Outlook

As the venture builds its client base and converts growing technology demand into sustainable earnings, it could broaden Globe business portfolio and strengthen its longer-term growth prospects. However, the venture long-term contribution will depend on its ability to convert market opportunities into actual contracts, recurring revenues and sustainable profitability. With its joint venture with NCS, Globe hopes to create a stronger platform to serve corporations and government institutions undertaking digital transformation.

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The partnership positions the telco to benefit from rising enterprise demand for AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and other advanced digital solutions.