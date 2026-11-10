Globe Telecom Net Income Falls to P16.50 Billion in First Nine Months of 2026

Globe Telecom's first nine months of 2026 net income fell to P16.50 billion, while Mynt Inc., GCash's parent, rose to P16.45 billion.

Globe Telecom Inc. reported on Tuesday a net income after tax of P16.50 billion for the first nine months of 2026, down from P17.70 billion a year earlier. The Philippine telecommunications company attributed the decline to high depreciation and net interest expenses, partly offset by nonrecurring gains from tower sales and diluted shares of Mynt Inc.

On the same day, Mynt Inc., the parent company of GCash, announced a net income of P16.45 billion for the first nine months of 2026, up from P14.02 billion a year earlier. The results placed the two Philippine companies in contrasting positions, with Globe's profit shrinking while the digital finance group's profit grew.

Also read Philippine Economy Posts Weakest Growth Since 2009 in Q3 2026

Globe Telecom Revenue Growth Driven by Mobile Data

Globe Telecom posted consolidated service revenues of P129 billion, up from P121.7 billion in 2025, supported by growth in its major connectivity businesses. The company said the increase came even as its net income declined.

Globe's mobile business generated an all-time high of P91.4 billion in service revenues, up from P86.4 billion. Globe said mobile data continued to drive demand, and the company reported around 66.90 million mobile subscribers and 39.80 million mobile data users as of end-September.

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The Globe At Home broadband segment earned revenues of P18.90 billion, compared with P17.80 billion a year earlier. Globe said more households adopted wired connectivity, while contributions from legacy fixed wireless services declined. Its fiber portfolio remained the primary driver of broadband performance, with total home broadband subscribers reaching approximately 2.5 million.

Globe Business earned P16.50 billion, which Globe reported as up 10 percent year on year from P15.10 billion. The company said performance was supported by core data services, particularly international data and direct internet, along with continued demand for ICT solutions, primarily Business Application Solutions. Globe's capital expenditures were said to have reached P35.80 billion, up from P31.40 billion.

Leadership Views on Globe and Mynt Results

Globe President and CEO Carl Raymond Cruz said the company was pleased with its performance through the first nine months of the year, even as it navigates a challenging operating environment. He said the results reinforce confidence that Globe's focus on customer engagement, monetization and disciplined investment is building a stronger foundation for long-term value creation.

Mynt Chief Financial Officer Evelyn Ng said the company's success is rooted in a vision to solve everyday pain points that Filipinos experience, and she argued that this vision has shown there is good business in doing good. Ng also said that while Mynt's business has scaled, significant opportunities remain in both payments and lending.

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Ng added that Mynt is now listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange and is eager to share its growth with all Filipinos. The two companies' statements emphasized customer-focused strategies, though Globe's earnings were weighed down by costs that Mynt's gains did not face in the same way.

Stock Market Reaction and Next Steps

Globe's share price fell by P5, or 0.34 percent, to P1,459 each on Tuesday. Mynt's shares surged 5.86 percent, or 39 centavos, to P7.05 apiece, while the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index rose 0.67 percent.

The divergent price moves reflected the contrasting earnings trends reported on the same day. Investors saw Globe's lower net income and higher depreciation and interest costs, alongside Mynt's higher profit, growing revenues of P67.36 billion from P59.87 billion, and its expansion in the Digital Financial Services and Payment Solutions units.