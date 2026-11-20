The 2024 Global Youth Tobacco Survey reveals 26.7 percent of Filipino students aged 13 to 15 tried e-cigarettes, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and legislation.

The 2024 Global Youth Tobacco Survey reveals a concerning rise in electronic cigarette usage among Filipino students, with 26.7 percent of those aged 13 to 15 reporting that they have tried e-cigarettes. This figure represents a slight increase from the 24.6 percent recorded in 2019, according to data released by the Department of Health during a press conference in Manila on November 20, 2026.

Current Vaping Rates and Age Demographics

While the rate of current vaping, defined as usage within the month of the survey, dropped to 12.8 percent from 14.1 percent in 2019, the Department of Health highlighted that e-cigarettes remain the most prevalent nicotine product among youth. Health Assistant Secretary Lester Tan expressed alarm over findings that the youngest user identified was just seven years old, signaling a dangerous downward trend in the age of initiation.

Also read BSP: A reputable survey on polymer banknotes needed

Comparative Nicotine Product Usage Trends

Dr. Alethea de Guzman, director of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, noted that current e-cigarette use at 12.8 percent now exceeds current cigarette smoking, which stands at 7.1 percent. Smokeless tobacco usage followed at 5.7 percent, while other smoke tobacco products accounted for 4.1 percent of student consumption. The data indicates a shift in preference toward inhalable nicotine products among the adolescent population.

Legislative Push and Law Enforcement Gaps

Au Quilala, executive director of the Philippine Legislators' Committee on Population and Development, emphasized that while adults bear responsibility for prevention, the government must strictly enforce existing laws such as Republic Act No. 11900. This legislation sets 18 as the minimum age for purchase and prohibits sales within 100 meters of schools and playgrounds, though advocates argue current enforcement is insufficient to stop youth access.

Advertisement

Smoke-Free Bill Progress and Local Measures

Advocates are rallying for the passage of a smoke-free and vape-free environment bill after the House health committee approved it on November 11. Dr. Dominic Maddumba stated the DOH has issued template ordinances for local government units to adopt, while simultaneously exploring new cessation messaging strategies as graphic warnings may have lost their impact on young consumers.

Study Methodology and Statistical Scope

The comprehensive survey involved over 8,000 students from 96 schools across the Philippines. The Department of Health presented specific findings derived from over 6,000 participants within the core age bracket of 13 to 15 years. These results provide a critical baseline for evaluating the effectiveness of current public health interventions and regulatory frameworks.