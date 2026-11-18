The OIV reports a 7 percent drop in global wine output for 2026 due to extreme weather and shrinking vineyards, marking the weakest production run this century.

The International Organization of Vine and Wine announced on Wednesday that global wine production is projected to decline once again in 2026. This latest forecast highlights the intensifying pressure that climate change continues to exert on grape harvests across major producing regions worldwide. The report indicates a sustained contraction in both output volumes and vineyard acreage.

Production Volumes And Climate Pressures

Global wine production is estimated to fall between 220 and 230 million hectoliters in 2026. This range is broadly consistent with 2025 levels but represents a significant 7 percent decrease when compared to the five-year average. The International Organization of Vine and Wine stated that overall production reflects severe climatic pressures on yields. These pressures are compounded by a long-term reduction in vineyard area in several key countries.

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Market dynamics also play a critical role in the current outlook. Production and harvesting decisions are being influenced by a backdrop of declining global wine consumption. Changing patterns of demand among consumers further complicate the stability of the industry. The organization noted that these factors combine to create a challenging environment for growers.

European Harvests Hit By Drought And Heat

European grape harvests are expected to be 6 percent below their five-year average in 2026. This decline follows a period where France and Italy were severely impacted by drought and heatwaves. Spain and Portugal also faced significant struggles during the recent growing seasons. These conditions have contributed to a broader trend of volatility in the region.

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Europe accounts for more than 60 percent of global wine production. If the current estimates hold true, the last three years will mark the weakest run of wine production in Europe this century. The United States, the fourth-largest producer, is also seeing a sharp downturn. Its production is running 18 percent below its five-year average. Italy remains the world's leading wine producer, maintaining its position ahead of France and Spain.

Hemispheric Disparities And Regional Winners

Production in the southern hemisphere is down 3 percent over the last five years. Small harvests have been recorded in top wine-producing countries such as Australia, Argentina, and New Zealand. Late frosts specifically impacted Argentina, allowing South Africa to become the leading producer in the southern hemisphere for the first time in recent memory.

However, South Africa's growth was not sufficient to offset the negative overall performance of the southern region. John Barker, the director general of the International Organization of Vine and Wine, emphasized that climate events are the most noticeable factor. He noted that the trend shows climate change is creating volatility in production volumes in both hemispheres. This volatility affects the predictability of supply chains and pricing.

Resilience And Future Outlook

Despite the widespread challenges, there are pockets of resilience within the industry. John Barker pointed to recovery efforts in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state. This area was hit by historic flooding in 2024 but shows signs of adaptation. The OIV report serves as a critical warning for the wine industry. It underscores the urgent need for adaptation strategies as climatic pressures continue to disrupt harvests.