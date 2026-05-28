Global Temperatures to Reach Near-Record Levels in Next Five Years, Report Warns

A report by the United Nations weather agency and the UK's Met Office predicts that global temperatures will reach near-record levels in the next five years, with Arctic temperatures expected to warm faster than other regions.

GENEVA - Average global temperatures are forecast to reach near-record levels in the next five years, with Arctic temperatures expected to warm faster than other regions, a report by the United Nations weather agency and the UK's Met Office said on Thursday.

The annual report, which gives regional predictions for temperatures and rain, predicts that annual global mean near-surface temperatures will range between 1.3°C and 1.9°C above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period. There's very clear evidence that the climate is warming and that the global average temperature is continuing to rise, Melissa Seabrook, a research scientist at the UK Met Office, told Reuters.

In the 2015 Paris Agreement, governments promised to try to prevent the average global temperature rise from exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels - above which severe climate events were seen growing in intensity. The report said it is very likely that the global mean near-surface temperature will temporarily exceed 1.5°C above the 1850-1900 average levels for at least one year between 2026 and 2030.

It also predicts that there will be one year between 2026 and 2030 that average global temperatures will exceed the warmest year on record, 2024, when they surpassed 1.5°C above the pre-industrial era for the first time. Temporarily crossing the 1.5°C threshold does not mean the Paris Agreement has failed, as it refers to a long-term average over 20 years rather than a single year's exceedance, Ms. Seabrook said, while noting that as the world gets closer to that threshold, it was increasingly likely to pass it more often.

The science is very clear that the window to keeping the global average temperature to 1.5 degrees is closing rapidly, Ms. Seabrook added. Arctic winter temperatures in the northern hemisphere over the next five years are projected to rise more than 3-1/2 times the global average, reaching around 2.8°C above the 1991-2020 baseline, according to the report.

Arctic sea-ice is expected to melt in the month of March over the next half decade in the Barents Sea, Bering Sea and Sea of Okhotsk. Arctic warming could also disrupt weather systems and prompt more severe weather events, especially in northern parts of the world, Ms. Seabrook said.

Wetter weather in the northern hemisphere over the next five winters is also predicted, as well as wet periods in northern Europe, Alaska, Siberia and the Sahel during May-September, while contrastingly dry weather is forecast for this season in the Amazon. A strong El Niño is also predicted for winter this year, which could persist into 2027, driving up global temperatures to potential record-breaking levels due to the heating of the Pacific Ocean, Ms. Seabrook said.

El Niño is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, which typically lasts between nine and 12 months





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Global Temperatures Climate Change Arctic Warming El Niño Weather Events

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global shares advance as US-Iran truce talks continueGlobal shares advanced on Wednesday as markets looked for signs of whether a shaky truce between the United States and Iran will be extended. European shares gained 0.5%, driven by auto and chemical stocks. Asian markets earlier gained, with Japanese and South Korean stocks hitting record highs, fueled by optimism over AI. MSCI's All-Country World Index also added 0.2%. Wall Street was also set for gains, with US stock futures up 0.3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Tuesday, driven by renewed confidence around AI. Iran said on Tuesday US strikes near the contested Strait of Hormuz represented a gross violation of a ceasefire in place for nearly seven weeks. The US said its attacks were defensive in nature. A deal might not yet be as imminent as hoped over the weekend, however it seems talks remain on track despite the targeted US strikes. Overall, sentiment remained vulnerable as talks continued, aiming to reach a lasting halt to the three-month-long conflict that has rocked energy markets.

Read more »

Grass Fire Erupts Near Pool in Cabalantian, No One HurtA grass fire broke out near a pool in Cabalantian on May 23, but no one was hurt and nothing was damaged. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which spread from 800 to 1,000 square meters.

Read more »

Antipolo Clergy Present Marian Icon to Pope Leo XIV and Call for Global Rosary of PeaceDuring a pilgrimage to Rome, clergy from the Diocese of Antipolo gifted Pope Leo XIV an image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage and announced a worldwide "Rosary for Peace" to be held on May 31, urging Catholics to pray for an end to wars and unite in prayer.

Read more »

Opinion: Minority Senate Bloc Missed Opportunity to Put Philippines in Global SpotlightThe minority bloc in the Senate missed an opportunity to put the Philippines in the global spotlight by not agreeing to a proposal allowing fugitive Senator Ronald dela Rosa to participate in Senate sessions via digital means.

Read more »