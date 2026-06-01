Global Survey Finds Young Adults and Asian Markets More Accepting of AI Romantic Companions

A new international survey reveals that nearly half of young adults across six major economies believe AI intimacy companions will enhance human happiness through emotional support in the next decade, with significantly higher acceptance observed in Asian markets compared to the West. The study, covering nearly 10,000 respondents, highlights a generational divide and varying regional attitudes toward chatbots and sex dolls, raising questions about the future of human relationships and the ethical implications of AI-driven companionship.

SHANGHAI, China - A significant global survey reveals a generational and regional divide in attitudes toward AI romantic companionship and its potential to enhance human happiness.

Nearly half of young adults in six major economies believe AI intimacy companions, including chatbots and sex dolls, will improve emotional support and overall happiness in the coming decade. This optimism declines sharply with age, dropping to just a quarter of respondents aged 55 and over. The research, conducted by YouGov and commissioned by Star X Gen, examined views across the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, highlighting a rapidly changing moral landscape.

The findings underscore a profound ideological split between Western and Asian markets, with Asian respondents showing markedly higher acceptance of technologically enabled intimacy. For emotional support specifically, 48 percent of 18-24 year-olds and 47 percent of 25-34 year-olds anticipate positive impacts from AI companions. When focusing on deeper connection and sexual wellbeing, 32 percent and 38 percent of the same younger cohorts respectively saw benefits.

The psychological impact of AI chatbots has drawn scrutiny, particularly following incidents where teenagers' deaths were linked to AI interactions. Regional disparities were striking: In Indonesia, 50 percent of all age groups believed AI companions would improve connection and sexual wellness, compared to 34 percent in Hong Kong, 24 percent in Japan, 20 percent in the United States, 15 percent in Germany, and only 9 percent in Britain.

YouGov's Philippe Chan noted that while Western audiences often view synthetic intimacy as a threat to authentic human closeness, Asian audiences appear more ready to integrate AI into personal and physical lives. Embodiment in physical forms like dolls remains less accepted than chatbots; only 17 percent of all 9,912 respondents would consider using an AI intimacy doll, while 59 percent would not.

Younger adults consistently showed greater openness to dolls, with nearly double the national average in Japan and Germany expressing interest. In Japan specifically, over a third of younger adults believe AI dolls could provide a sense of love, outnumbering those who disagree. The report concludes that while the global population remains wary, the next generation is actively redefining the boundaries of companionship, suggesting a future where human-AI relationships may become increasingly normalized in certain cultures





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AI Companionship Chatbots Sex Dolls Human Relationships Emotional Support Survey Yougov Asia Western Markets Generation Gap

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