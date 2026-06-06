Global Roundup: Philippines Political Crisis, Kyrgyzstan UNSC Win, and Worldwide Protests

A comprehensive overview of significant global events, including escalating legal battles and Senate power struggles in the Philippines tied to a corruption scandal, Kyrgyzstan's historic election to the UN Security Council, and numerous protests from Mexico to Argentina and Kenya focusing on disappearances, femicide, and quarantine policies. Also covered are cultural and religious celebrations in Indonesia and Brazil, military incidents in the Middle East, and a royal visit in the UK.

This is a compilation of news briefs from various global locations between May 30 and June 5, 2026. In the Philippines, a high-profile legal and political crisis continues to unfold.

Former representatives Zaldy Co and his associates, alleged to have worked as bodyguards, took oaths before a Senate committee probing flood control corruption. Separately, a former official linked to the same scandal was arrested on plunder and graft charges after being taken into police custody and transferred to the New Quezon City Jail.

Meanwhile, the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte have intensified. Her legal team submitted a formal answer to the Senate, which serves as the impeachment court, arguing for the dismissal of charges. This occurred as a new Senate majority bloc, led by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, moved to declare all Senate seats vacant after failing to achieve a quorum for a second day due to a boycott orchestrated by the Duterte-aligned minority.

In the international arena, Kyrgyzstan secured a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term after multiple rounds of voting, marking its first time on the council. In other protests, activists in Mexico City staged a demonstration ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, using the 'Glorieta de las y los Desaparecidos' roundabout to raise awareness of the issue of forced disappearances.

In Argentina, the women's movement 'Ni Una Menos' protested outside the National Congress following the femicide of 14-year-old Agostina Vega, highlighting ongoing gender-based violence. In Kenya, demonstrators rallied against a US-backed Ebola quarantine plan involving a 50-bed facility at a Nanyuki air force base. An anti-ICE protester was detained during a curfew outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey.

In religious observances, Buddhist monks performed a circumambulation ritual at Indonesia's Borobudur Temple ahead of Vesak Day, which commemorates Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death. In Brazil, worshippers created traditional colorful carpets from biodegradable materials during Corpus Christi celebrations near the Christ the Protector statue in Encantado. In Iran, ceremonies were held at Khomeini's shrine in Tehran to mark the 37th anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, with displays of imagery of the country's late and current leaders.

In the Strait of Hormuz, people gathered on a beach near Bandar Abbas, Iran, as a vessel was visible. A faulty interceptor missile from Israel's Iron Dome disintegrated over southern Lebanon, a dramatic event captured from the Israeli side. A full Blue Moon rose over Moscow's Zhivopisny bridge. In the United States, the New York Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs in game one of the NBA playoffs, with players Landry Shamet and Victor Wembanyama competing for the ball.

In the Philippines, Jail officers surrounded Senator Jinggoy Estrada as he arrived at the Sandiganbayan for the arraignment related to the flood control cases. King Charles visited the Gurkha Artillery regiment at Larkhill, Britain, where they prepared for a group photo. In Paris, visitors experienced Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya's 'Fog Sculpture' at the Bourse de Commerce during the 'Clair-obscur' exhibition





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Philippines Corruption Sara Duterte Impeachment Kyrgyzstan UN Security Council Mexico Disappearances Protest Argentina Femicide Protest Kenya Ebola Quarantine Protest Borobudur Vesak Brazil Corpus Christi Iran Khomeini Anniversary Israel Lebanon Missile Blue Moon Moscow NBA Playoffs King Charles Gurkha Paris Fog Sculpture

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