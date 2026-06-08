Global Mathematicians Call for Stronger Public Oversight of AI in Research

Nearly 2,000 scholars from top universities signed a declaration urging increased government regulation, mandatory AI‑tool disclosure, and public computational resources to safeguard the integrity of mathematical research.

Mathematicians from leading institutions around the world have united behind a new declaration that demands far stronger public oversight of artificial‑intelligence technologies used in mathematical research.

Nearly two thousand scholars from universities such as Harvard, Columbia, Cambridge, Oxford and many others signed the document in Manila, Philippines, urging that human autonomy remain the guiding principle of the discipline. The signatories warn that the growing involvement of commercial tech firms in mathematics threatens to steer research toward problems that are easy for automated systems to solve, rather than those that are most intellectually significant.

They argue that the agenda for discovery should be set by scholars, not by the convenience of AI tools. The declaration enumerates several concrete concerns about the current use of AI in the field.

First, AI‑generated proofs and arguments often appear plausible while containing subtle errors or outright falsehoods, a phenomenon described as "hallucinating with confidence.

" Second, the data that train large language models frequently include copyrighted material without proper attribution, raising legal and ethical questions. Third, the ever‑increasing reliance on proprietary software can obscure the true contribution of human insight, making it difficult to assess who is responsible for a result.

To address these issues, the document calls for mandatory disclosure of all automated tools used in a study, a dedicated section in every paper that explains how large language models or other AI systems were employed, and a clear attribution of any human labor that contributed to the final product. Crucially, the authors of a paper must retain full responsibility for the correctness of every claim, irrespective of how it was generated, and must personally verify each step of the reasoning.

Beyond academic integrity, the declaration makes an urgent appeal for heightened government regulation and public oversight of AI technologies. It highlights the involvement of AI in military applications, mass surveillance, the spread of misinformation, and its sizable environmental footprint. The signatories recommend that policymakers fund public computational infrastructure-university‑level clusters and international supercomputing resources-to provide open, transparent alternatives to proprietary platforms.

By investing in public tools, governments can ensure that the engines of scientific discovery remain under collective control rather than the exclusive domain of private corporations. The declaration also urges legislators to protect copyrighted works more robustly and to consult domain experts, including mathematicians, when drafting AI‑related policies, rather than relying on marketing hype.

Leslie Ann Goldberg, head of computer science at the University of Oxford, emphasized that mathematics builds cumulatively on prior results, making it essential that the literature remain reliable. She welcomed the declaration's emphasis on tool disclosure and peer‑reviewed publication, noting that unchecked AI‑generated drafts could quickly fill the scholarly record with bogus theorems that would mislead future generations of researchers





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