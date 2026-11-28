An investigation reveals how fishmeal production fuels overfishing, labor abuses, and social unrest in exporting nations while supplying farmed seafood globally.

A comprehensive global investigation has exposed the severe environmental and social costs of the fishmeal and fish oil industry, which supplies feed for the majority of imported farmed seafood consumed in countries like the Philippines. While government officials in the Visayas region of the Philippines promoted a shift from hunting to farming in May 2025 to ease ecosystem stress, critics argue that aquaculture is accelerating ocean depletion by relying on wild-caught fish. The industry, which feeds species such as milkfish, tilapia, salmon, shrimp, and trout, is implicated in pollution, labor abuses, overfishing, and food insecurity across supply chains in other countries.

Core Mechanics of Aquaculture Dependency

The fundamental mechanism driving these ecological issues is the heavy reliance of aquaculture on fishmeal and fish oil derived from wild stocks. Approximately two-thirds of global aquaculture operations grow species that are fed these marine ingredients rather than plant-based alternatives. This dependency creates a paradox where efforts to farm seafood inadvertently increase pressure on wild populations. For instance, farmed salmon at some operations consume more than six times its own weight in wild-caught fish before reaching the market, directly contradicting sustainability claims.

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The scale of this resource extraction is staggering, with more than a fifth of all wild-caught fish worldwide utilized for non-human consumption. The majority of this catch is processed into feed for fish, chickens, and pigs, removing essential protein from local diets and destabilizing marine ecosystems. Scientific studies classify at least half of the species landed by fishmeal vessels as overexploited or worse, indicating that current harvesting rates are unsustainable. This structural reliance on wild fish as input for farmed output remains the central engine of the industry's environmental footprint.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Philippine fisheries officials, including community development officer Joel Lutao, have defended the transition to aquaculture by emphasizing the need to cultivate fish and allow the ocean to recover. Lutao stated in May 2025 that shifting away from constant extraction would help ecosystems rebound. However, global critics and investigative journalists contend that this narrative ignores the hidden externalities borne by harvesting nations. The social and environmental impacts are primarily paid by poorer countries where ingredients are processed, far from where the resulting luxury seafood is consumed.

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The investigation, which involved dozens of journalists from numerous countries, mapped over 1,400 fishmeal factories across 64 countries. It traced supply chains from fishing vessels to processing plants, feed mills, and retailers. The researchers assessed more than 2,400 ships tied to fishmeal production operating in at least 30 countries. Their findings challenge the industry's transparency, noting that most vessels fail to comply with the Global Charter for Fisheries Transparency. Less than 30 percent of the fleet has publicly available location information, and under 25 percent have unique vessel identification numbers, making enforcement difficult.

Real-World Impact on Communities and Labor

The human cost of this global supply chain includes chronic chemical exposure, avoidable worker deaths, and the loss of artisanal fishing jobs. The industry has been linked to at least 80 incidents of civil unrest, often manifesting as violent protests or labor strikes. These disturbances are frequently sparked by water pollution or the overwhelming stench from factories processing thousands of tons of decomposing fish. In regions like China's Xinjiang, the reporting detailed the use of forced labor on ships, farms, and in factories, highlighting severe human rights violations within the sector.

Food insecurity is also a direct consequence, as fish that once sustained local communities are increasingly diverted into factories for export. In Senegal, the depletion of local stocks has driven fishers to migrate illegally. Cheikhou Omar, a 21-year-old fisher rescued in September 2024, explained that he left because there was no fish left. He attempted the roughly 930-mile sea journey to Spain's Canary Islands, a route that claimed more than 3,000 lives in 2025. His story illustrates how industrial demand in distant markets displaces local livelihoods and forces desperate migration.

Fishing Methods and Ecological Consequences

The fishing methods used to secure raw materials for fishmeal pose additional threats to marine biodiversity. Most ships in the assessed fleet are purse seiners or trawlers that deploy vast nets to capture dense schools of fish. Both gear types are associated with high levels of waste, routinely hauling in large volumes of bycatch and non-target species. This indiscriminate harvesting depletes stocks faster than they can replenish and damages the broader food web.

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The opacity of the fleet complicates regulatory efforts to curb these practices. Without full compliance with transparency standards, it is challenging for civil society groups and government agencies to monitor illegal fishing or enforce accountability. The combination of overexploited species, poor vessel identification, and high bycatch rates suggests that the current model of fishmeal production is fundamentally incompatible with long-term ecological stability. As demand for farmed seafood continues to rise in major markets, the pressure on global fish stocks and vulnerable coastal communities is likely to intensify unless significant structural changes are implemented.