Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Performance in First Quarter, Driven by Higher Nickel Ore Prices and Palawan Operations

Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc., a leading ferronickel producer in the Philippines, reported a surge in its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders, thanks to rising nickel ore prices and robust shipment volumes from its Palawan operations. Additionally, the company's revenues and total shipment volume also witnessed growth, driven by a 36.4 percent increase in Palawan mining operations and higher nickel ore prices in the global market.

Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. reported a significant boost in its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders, soaring 169.6 percent to P478 million. Higher nickel ore prices and stronger shipment volumes from Palawan operations drove these improvements.

Revenues for the period grew to P1.64 billion, led by stronger mining operations in Palawan with a 36.4 percent increase in revenues. Total shipment volume also increased by 8.9 percent to 550,632 wet metric tons, all of which were sold to China. The sales mix consisted of 80 percent medium-grade and 20 percent low-grade nickel ore, compared to purely medium-grade shipments in the same period the previous year.

The average realized nickel ore price rose 23 percent to $50.57 per wet metric ton, supported by tight global supply conditions, mining quota restrictions in Indonesia, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Cost of sales experienced a slight increase, as production and shipment volumes rose. Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. anticipates a stronger performance in the succeeding quarters, as the Surigao mining season is set to begin in the second quarter





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Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. First-Quarter Net Income Higher Nickel Ore Prices Stronger Shipment Volumes Palawan Operations Revenues Total Shipment Volume Average Realized Nickel Ore Price Cost Of Sales Surigao Mining Season Discipline Growth Objectives Adaption Resource

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