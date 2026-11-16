Glenn Close and Ridley Scott received honorary Oscars at the 17th Governors Awards, along with Floyd Norman, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon. Close earned a standing ovation, while Scott accepted via video and dedicated the award to his late brother Tony Scott.

Glenn Close and Ridley Scott received honorary Oscars at the 17th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 15, 2026. The pair were among five film industry heavyweights honored at the annual gala, one of the first red-carpet events of the movie awards season.

The other honorees were Disney animator Floyd Norman and producers Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon. Recipients were chosen by the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars. Close, 79, never won an Academy Award despite eight nominations for roles in movies ranging from The World According to Garp to The Big Chill and Fatal Attraction.

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Glenn Close Receives Standing Ovation At Governors Awards

She earned a standing ovation as she accepted the award, which she dedicated to her daughter. John Malkovich, who starred with Close in Dangerous Liaisons, introduced her as a friend and a treasured colleague. He called her relentless, very smart, a little cagey and a great actress who knows exactly what she is doing and gives it 100 percent every single time. He added that she is a true master and that Glenn is unafraid to go there.

Close said she never worried about whether her name would be called during the Oscar ceremonies. I have always felt that the greatest honor is to be in the room, she said. So to be in this room tonight, embraced by people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honor of all.

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As an outsider, I have never worried about whether I was going to win or not, though some years I thought I might have a chance, she added. She earned her first nomination for the 1983 hit The World According to Garp. Ridley Scott, 88, is a four-time Oscar nominee and maker of acclaimed films such as Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator.

Matt Damon Introduces Ridley Scott As Master Filmmaker

Matt Damon, who worked with Scott on the 2015 box office smash The Martian, introduced him and called him a master at the helm. It is about time we saw him with an Academy Award in his hand, Damon said. Scott did not attend the event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in the heart of Hollywood, but accepted his award via video. He paid tribute to his late brother Tony Scott, director of Top Gun and other films.

I am flattered and proud to accept this award, but I also accept it for Tony, Ridley Scott said. His great work could certainly have earned this recognition. The audience was filled with actors, directors and others hoping to secure an Oscar nomination next year. Tom Cruise was there with John Goodman, his co-star in Digger.

Timothee Chalamet, star of the upcoming Dune: Part Three, walked hand-in-hand with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan chatted with Nathan Fielder, the Canadian filmmaker behind the documentary You Can See Everything. Director Christopher Nolan and actors including Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Olivia Wilde and Penelope Cruz were among dozens of star attendees. Tom Cruise also touted the power of cinema as he accepted an honorary Oscar.

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Legendary Animator Floyd Norman Honored With Award

The ceremony also paid tribute to legendary animator Floyd Norman. Norman, who began his career in 1956 at Walt Disney Animation Studio, becoming the studio's first Black animator, contributed to dozens of films including Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book. On occasion, even movies have a happy ending, the 91-year-old said. This special evening, here is my happy ending.

The 17th edition of the awards precedes the Golden Globes in January and the Oscars in March. The honorary Oscars, awarded annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, celebrate cinema legends for their careers and contributions to the film industry.