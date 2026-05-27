Glaiza de Castro Makes Theater Debut in Virgin Labfest's 'She's Electric'

Glaiza de Castro finally fulfills her dream of performing on stage as she takes the lead role in Ron Evangelista's one-act play 'She's Electric' at the 21st Virgin Labfest. The festival features untested plays and runs throughout June at CCP's Black Box Theater.

Glaiza de Castro is finally fulfilling her dream of doing theater as she takes the lead character in one of 18 new one-act plays for the upcoming Virgin Labfest (VLF).

Now on its 21st year, VLF is an annual festival of untried, untested and unstaged one-act plays organized and funded by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Tanghalang Pilipino, and The Writers Bloc, a group of veteran and budding playwrights. This year, it will take place at the CCPs 300-seat Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, also known as the CCP Black Box Theater, throughout the whole month of June.

Glaiza will play Rose, the lead character in Ron Evangelista's 'She's Electric,' to be directed by filmmaker-theater director JP Habac.

'I decided to join VLF for the first time because as an actress, I've been wanting to try theater,' Glaiza told GMA News Online. According to the Kapuso actress, she has attempted to act in theater several times, auditioning for plays but the schedules never aligned.

'Either I had a series or so many other obligations to fulfill. We know that when you enter theater, many rehearsals are required. I couldn't commit myself to rehearsals. So I thought maybe it wasn't time yet.

Then last year, I got excited again to try,' Glaiza said. She estimates the first time she watched VLF was a decade or so ago.

'I was fascinated, I became interested upon discovering there was this kind of theater where you can have three different stories in one show,' she said, adding that she constantly watches plays whenever her schedule permits, and every time, there is always the desire to act on stage. 'The feeling of happiness, I wanted to try it. So the passion accumulated over the years, waiting for the right time for me to act. Just to try,' she said.

'As an actress, I feel I should try other areas of my craft and in the industry, our industry is small,' Glaiza continued. 'When I see friends who acted in it, I make sure we talk about theater, what they are doing. There is always the feeling that it is something new to me and I am excited to do it.

' Her good friend, fellow TV and movie actress Angelica Panganiban made her theater debut on VLF's 'Don't Meow for Me, Catriona' in 2024. 'I was happy and excited for her because that was her comeback after not acting for a few years as she focused on her family. It was her first time returning to acting and it was VLF,' Glaiza said.

'Early this year, I met Sir Dennis (Marasigan) in Rotterdam and he has been inviting me for some plays, something that started long ago. ' Marasigan is CCP's vice president and artistic director who has been acting, directing, doing lighting design and everything in between for VLF since its inception in 2005. So when Glaiza was invited to audition for the role of Rose, she was excited even without reading the script.

'It was something different. I love the title alone.

'She's Electric' reminded me of the same-titled song by Oasis,' De Castro said, laughing. Based on the synopsis, Rose is the girlfriend of Robert (Joshua Cabiladas), who is described as a womanizer who has long avoided the ills of romance. Robert meets Rose and thinks she is the one he can be faithful to for a long time.

He introduces Rose to his friends named Andrew (Aldo Vencilao), Stacy (Yesh Burce) and Borgs (Ybes Bagadiong) over dinner at his house but the encounter leads to a hilarious but insightful inquiry into the sexual, romantic and philosophical nature of their partnership. Since Glaiza is a popular film-and-TV actress who can easily pull in the crowd, she wasn't readily handpicked for the role.

'We invited actors to read for the roles, Glaiza was among the actors we invited to read for the role of Rose. All of our cast members were invited to audition,' JP Habac told GMA News Online.

'I was assistant director in one episode. That was a long time ago,' Habac said. But it's different on the live stage. For him, it's like working with De Castro for the first time again.

We asked him how De Castro was during rehearsals, specifically her adjustments from camera to theater and Habac said there really wasn't much adjustment for Glaiza.

'She understood the material immediately. Her adjustment was made easier because her co-actors, who have been in theater for a long time, helped a lot,' he said.

'She's Electric' is part of Set C: Balat Kalabaw, alongside two other plays: Dustin Celestino's 'Elehiya,' directed by Ron Capinding, and Faith Ferrer Lacanlale's 'Betamax,' directed by Sheenly Gener. Other film-and-TV actresses who are part of this year's VLF include Jackie Lou Blanco, Elijah Canlas, Meryll Soriano, Christian Bables, Mosang, Donna Cariaga and CJ Navato





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