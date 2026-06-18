Ginebra Core Fuels Gilas Pilipinas as Squad Prepares for Crucial FIBA Qualifiers Road Trip

Four key Barangay Ginebra players join Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, with Tim Cone coaching and new big men added to compensate for missing stars. The Philippines aim to secure a second‑round spot amid a packed schedule against New Zealand and Australia.

The core of Barangay Ginebra that just secured a Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) championship will hardly enjoy a holiday. Four of its standout players-Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario-are already booked for national duty as part of the Gilas Pilipinas 12‑man roster for the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The team will embark on a short, intensive road trip, first facing New Zealand in Auckland on July 3 and then taking on Australia in Perth three days later. Their presence underscores the close link between the club's recent triumph and the national side's quest for a spot in the next phase of the qualifying campaign. Tim Cone, the veteran coach who guided the Gin Kings to glory, will also helm Gilas Pilipinas for this window.

To compensate for the absence of towering prospects such as 7‑foot‑3 Kai Sotto and 6‑foot‑10 Quentin Millora‑Brown, the national squad has added former La Salle big men Justine Baltazar and Mike Phillips. Baltazar, standing at 6‑foot‑9, makes his return to the national colors after a five‑year hiatus, while Phillips, at 6‑foot‑8, will debut in FIBA competition. Their size is expected to provide the much‑needed interior presence against physically imposing opponents.

Joining the frontline are established national team regulars Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, June Mar Fajardo, Chris Newsome, Kevin Quiambao and Carl Tamayo, completing a blend of experience and youthful energy. The updated lineup also marks the exclusion of several players who featured in earlier qualifying windows.

CJ Perez, Juan Gomez de Liaño and Calvin Oftana are not on the current roster, with the latter opting for a two‑month recovery period following injury sustained during the PBA finals, where his TNT squad fell to Ginebra. The Philippines currently sit third in Group A, holding a 2‑2 record, and must preserve at least a hold‑on position to stay alive in the race for a second‑round berth.

Amid the on‑court preparations, the story is also being chronicled by journalist Delfin Dioquino, a former University of Santo Tomas student who turned to sports writing after an unfulfilled dream of playing professional basketball. Since joining Rappler in 2017, Dioquino has become a familiar voice covering the highs and lows of Philippine basketball, offering fans a deeper look at the players' journeys from the PBA floor to the international stage





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Basketball FIBA World Cup Qualifiers Barangay Ginebra Gilas Pilipinas Tim Cone

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