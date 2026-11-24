Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. advises Philippine businesses to diversify supply chains away from China due to rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued a direct directive to the business community in the Philippines on Tuesday, urging companies to enhance the resilience of their supply chains. This strategic advice comes in response to growing apprehensions regarding existing trade dependencies on China, particularly as geopolitical tensions escalate in the West Philippine Sea. The Defense Secretary emphasized that maintaining robust logistical networks is no longer optional but a necessity for operational stability in the current regional climate.

Strengthening Supply Chain Resilience

The core mechanism behind this recommendation involves reducing vulnerability to external shocks that could disrupt critical imports and exports. During a press conference, Teodoro addressed specific reports indicating that corporate entities were worried about the potential impact of the Philippines' firm stance on West Philippine Sea disputes. He stated that it is in the best interest of businesses, especially those providing critical services to the public, to ensure their supply chains are more resilient. This diversification helps protect national interests and ensures continuity of essential goods even if diplomatic or trade relations with China become strained.

Also read Chinese Vessels in West Philippine Sea Jump to 48 After ASEAN Summit, AFP Reports

Comparing Pandemic To Current Trade Risks

To illustrate the urgency of this shift, Teodoro drew a parallel between the current geopolitical landscape and the disruptions experienced during the global pandemic. He noted that companies which failed to invest in diverse technology and logistics during the health crisis found themselves at the back of the line when vaccines became available. He acknowledged that many businesses have comfortable and established supply chains with China but argued that building resilience is a responsible course of action. This comparison highlights the long-term risks of over-reliance on a single trade partner in an increasingly volatile region.

Business Leaders Direct Engagement With Teodoro

When questioned about whether business leaders had directly raised concerns with him regarding his tough position on China, Teodoro clarified that no such approaches had been made. He expressed openness to feedback, stating that if businesses hold specific views on his policies, they are free to communicate those concerns directly to him or announce them publicly. The Defense Secretary indicated that he does not mind such transparency, suggesting a willingness to engage with the private sector on these matters. This exchange underscores the lack of direct corporate lobbying on this specific foreign policy issue at the current time.

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Rising Tensions After ASEAN Summit 2026

The context for these warnings is significantly heightened by recent maritime developments in the West Philippine Sea. According to the AFP, the number of Chinese vessels in the area increased to 48 following the ASEAN Summit in 2026. This surge in naval presence has intensified concerns among Philippine stakeholders about the stability of trade routes and the safety of maritime commerce. The increased military activity serves as a tangible reminder of the risks associated with the current tension, reinforcing the need for businesses to prepare for potential disruptions in logistics and trade flows.

Diplomatic Channels And Future Implications

While the military and economic sectors prepare for continued friction, diplomatic efforts remain a critical component of the response. A joint statement from relevant groups warned against the dangers of public recriminations and inflammatory rhetoric. Instead, the statement urged both sides to return to established diplomatic channels to manage disputes. This approach aims to prevent further escalation while businesses implement the recommended supply chain adjustments. The combination of military posturing and diplomatic engagement will likely shape the business environment in the Philippines for the foreseeable future.