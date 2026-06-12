Gilas Pilipinas Youth Dominate Thailand to Sweep Group Stage, Advance to Semifinals

The Gilas Pilipinas Youth Men's team secured a 98-63 victory over host Thailand, completing a perfect group stage run and earning a semifinal berth in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers.

The Gilas Pilipinas Youth Men's team delivered a commanding performance against host Thailand, securing a decisive 98-63 victory on Friday. This win completes a flawless sweep of the group stage in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers and guarantees the Philippines a place in the semifinals.

The young Filipino squad asserted their dominance from the opening tip, though Thailand kept it close early on. The first quarter ended with Gilas holding a modest 21-15 lead. After halftime, the Philippine team intensified their defense and offense, extending the margin dramatically. By the break, the score read 47-33 in favor of the Philippines.

The third and fourth quarters saw Gilas unleash a defensive clinic, restricting Thailand to a mere 15 points in each period. This relentless pressure paved the way for a convincing triumph that underscored the team's potential and chemistry. Multiple players contributed to the balanced scoring effort. Joaquin Tovera led the charge with 13 points, complemented by seven assists, three steals, and two rebounds, showcasing his all-around game.

Ethan Aguas and Bruce Tubongbanua provided offensive support with 12 and 11 points respectively. Chog Moral delivered a stat-stuffing performance, amassing eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Andrew Chio was a defensive presence, tallying seven points, six rebounds, and three steals. Patrick Pasinos chipped in six points, while Kyle Sardon added four.

Bench players Ziv Espinas and Louis Razon each scored two points, reflecting the team's depth. With this victory, Gilas Boys finished atop Group A and now look ahead to the semifinals. They are set to face Malaysia, the runner-up of Group B, in a high-stakes matchup.

Meanwhile, Thailand will compete against Indonesia in the other semifinal pairing. The stage is now set for the knockout rounds of the SEABA Qualifiers, where the top teams will battle for limited spots in the main FIBA U18 Asia Cup. The Philippines' dominant showing positions them as strong contenders moving forward





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