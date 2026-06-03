Gilas Pilipinas Women Secure Historic First Win at FIBA 3x3 World Cup, Defeat Italy

The Philippine women's 3x3 basketball team notched their inaugural FIBA 3x3 World Cup victory with a 17-13 win over Italy, closing out their campaign on a high note after a challenging start.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women 's team concluded their 2026 FIBA 3x3 World Cup campaign with a landmark 17-13 triumph over world No. 11 Italy on Thursday in Warsaw , Poland.

This historic victory marks the Philippines' first-ever win on the FIBA 3x3 World Cup stage. Despite finishing with a 1-3 record after losses to Latvia, Germany, and China, the Filipinas ended their tournament on a high note. Camille Clarin spearheaded the offensive effort with eight points and three rebounds. Afril Bernardino, a national team veteran, contributed four points and six rebounds.

Mikka Cacho added three points while Kacey Dela Rosa chipped in two. The team's resilience shone through as they transformed a narrow 10-9 advantage into a commanding 15-11 lead, fueled by a decisive 5-2 run orchestrated by Bernardino and Cacho. Clarin sealed the win with a crucial two-pointer in the final 20 seconds, capping off a memorable performance. Italy suffered its fourth consecutive group stage loss.

The win signifies a significant milestone for Philippine women's basketball on the global 3x3 stage, showcasing the team's growth and potential despite early tournament setbacks





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Gilas Pilipinas Women FIBA 3X3 World Cup Philippines Basketball Italy Historic Win Camille Clarin Afril Bernardino Warsaw

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