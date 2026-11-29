Gilas Pilipinas fell to Iran, with head coach Tim Cone comparing the defeat to a championship Game 7 loss. The team struggled in the fourth quarter, dropping their standing in Group E.

The Gilas Pilipinas national basketball team suffered a crushing defeat against Iran, a result that head coach Tim Cone described as a devastating loss comparable to dropping a Game 7 in a championship series. The loss occurred during the final game of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Window 5, a match that carried immense weight for the Philippines. Despite entering the contest on a three-game winning streak, the squad failed to maintain its momentum when the stakes were highest. The defeat has cast a shadow over their previously strong position in the race for World Cup qualification.

The Crucial Stakes of Group E Standing

A victory over the Iranian powerhouse would have solidified the Philippines' grip on third place in Group E. Securing this position was vital because the top three teams from each group, along with the best fourth-placed team across all groups, earn automatic qualification for the FIBA World Cup. The team entered the arena with high hopes, believing that a win would make their path to the global tournament significantly smoother. Instead, the loss has introduced uncertainty into their campaign, forcing the coaching staff and players to reassess their standing in the competitive group.

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Cone Calls It a Devastating Championship Loss

Head coach Tim Cone was blunt in his post-game assessment, comparing the pain of the defeat to losing a decisive Game 7 in a championship series. He stated that the team must own the result and look toward the next window for redemption. Cone emphasized that there is no denying the severity of the setback. The coach acknowledged that the team simply came up short when it mattered most. This candid admission highlights the emotional toll the loss has taken on the squad and the coaching staff. The focus now shifts to analyzing what went wrong and how to recover for future matches.

Early Deficit Overcome by Boatwright and Sotto

Initially, Gilas Pilipinas appeared to be controlling the narrative of the game. They rallied from an early 14-point deficit to take the lead through the first three quarters. Key players such as Bennie Boatwright, Dwight Ramos, and Kai Sotto led the offensive charge. The team played with cohesion and intensity, seemingly validating their reputation as a formidable force in Asian basketball. Their ability to erase an early disadvantage showcased their resilience and strategic depth during the opening phases of the contest.

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Fourth Quarter Collapse Against Mohammad Amini

The momentum shifted dramatically in the fourth quarter, where Gilas Pilipinas struggled on both ends of the floor. The team managed to score just one field goal in the first eight minutes of the final period. Meanwhile, Iranian player Mohammad Amini exploited these weaknesses, pouring in 12 points during that specific stretch. Amini's performance helped Iran build an 80-67 cushion, effectively putting the game out of reach. The inability to score in critical moments exposed a lack of execution when the pressure was most intense.

Ramos Cites Lost Faith and Team Disunity

Dwight Ramos attributed the collapse to a loss of faith in their own systems and abilities. He noted that players started looking for others to take charge, which fractured their unity. Ramos revealed that the team scored only seven points in the fourth quarter because they were not together like they should have been. He emphasized that no opponent will wait for them to find their rhythm again. These games are coming rapidly, and they have dropped a crucial one in the race for qualification. The comments underscore the psychological and structural issues that plagued the team in the closing minutes.

Implications for Future Qualification Rounds

This defeat has significant implications for Gilas Pilipinas as they head into the next window of qualifiers. The loss has likely altered the dynamics of Group E, potentially jeopardizing their automatic qualification status. The team must now address the issues of disunity and fourth-quarter execution to remain in contention. Coach Cone and his staff will need to implement changes to restore confidence and tactical discipline. The upcoming matches will be even more critical, as there is little room for error in their pursuit of a World Cup berth.