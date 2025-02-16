Gilas Pilipinas Stumbles to 21-Point Defeat Against Lebanon in Doha International Cup

The Philippine national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, suffered a disappointing 21-point loss to Lebanon in the 2nd Doha International Cup.

In a game that was supposed to gauge Gilas Pilipinas' strength against a true Asian powerhouse, the Philippine national basketball team faltered and suffered a crushing 21-point defeat against Lebanon , 75-54, in the 2nd Doha International Cup at the Qatar University Sports Complex late Saturday, February 15 (Manila time).

\Despite keeping pace with the Cedars for the first three quarters, even briefly taking the lead, Gilas appeared to lose momentum in the final quarter, managing only a meager six points as the world No. 29 Lebanese squad surged ahead. A sluggish start to the fourth quarter proved disastrous for the Filipinos as they were unable to counter Lebanon's explosive 14-0 run, which transformed a tight 51-50 game into a commanding 65-50 advantage. This lead proved insurmountable for Gilas, rendering Justin Brownlee's double-double performance of 21 points and 11 rebounds ineffective. While Calvin Oftana provided additional support with 10 points, Scottie Thompson contributed seven points and 11 rebounds, the overall offensive output lacked the necessary firepower to keep pace with Lebanon. \Leading the charge for Lebanon was Gerard Hadidian, who scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the final quarter, effectively orchestrating the Cedars' 26-point outburst that sealed the victory. Jad Khalil also notched 18 points, while Karim Zeinoun and Ater James Madok added 13 and 12 points respectively. This defeat marked Gilas' first loss in the pocket tournament, which served as preparation for the team's upcoming road games in the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Taiwan and New Zealand. Gilas had opened the tournament with a 74-71 victory over Qatar before facing the setback against Lebanon. The Cedars, on the other hand, had previously suffered an 82-70 loss to Egypt in their first game before securing their crucial win against Gilas. Gilas will conclude the pocket tournament against the Pharaohs early Monday morning, February 17 (Manila time).





