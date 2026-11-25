Former UAAP foes Quentin Millora-Brown and Mike Phillips reunite as Gilas Pilipinas teammates for FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Window 5.

Former University Athletic Association of the Philippines ( UAAP) rivals Quentin Millora-Brown and Mike Phillips have transitioned from fierce competitors to unified teammates on the national stage. Both athletes have been selected for Gilas Pilipinas' tall frontcourt roster for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. This selection marks a significant shift from their previous interactions, where they clashed on opposite sides of the court during their collegiate careers. Their reunion symbolizes a bridge between two prominent programs and highlights the depth of talent available to the national team.

Rivalry Originated in UAAP Season 87

The dynamic between Millora-Brown and Phillips was forged during Season 87 of the UAAP in 2024. Although their direct rivalry spanned only a single season, the matchups were impactful enough to leave a lasting impression on both players. Millora-Brown, representing the UP Fighting Maroons, faced off against Phillips, who played for the De La Salle Green Archers. The two big men confronted each other just once in that specific season, but the context of their competition added weight to their encounter. The Fighting Maroons ultimately secured victory in a grueling three-game Finals series, successfully dethroning the Green Archers and claiming the championship title.

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National Team Selection Unites Former Enemies

Two years after their last competitive encounter as adversaries, the two centers now share the same jersey and objectives for the national squad. Phillips confirmed their participation in a press conference held on Tuesday, reflecting on the unusual but positive nature of their current relationship. He noted that while they are accustomed to going up against each other, the national team environment requires setting aside that competitive edge. Phillips described the situation as a beautiful phenomenon within the team, emphasizing that he is not alone in this experience. He indicated that several other players on the roster have also battled each other in college before joining forces for Gilas Pilipinas.

Player Perspectives on National Duty and Respect

Millora-Brown expressed significant enthusiasm about playing alongside Phillips, despite his previous experiences facing him as an opponent. He had missed previous national team editions due to a back injury, making this return to the international stage particularly meaningful for his career. Millora-Brown praised Phillips for his intense playing style and the high level of energy he consistently brings to the court. He admitted that guarding Phillips in the past was always a difficult challenge that demanded intense focus, yet he now views this attribute as a major asset for their team. The mutual respect between the two players is evident, with Millora-Brown stating that it is fun to play with someone who brings such dedication to the game.

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Strategic Importance for FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

The inclusion of both Millora-Brown and Phillips strengthens Gilas Pilipinas' frontcourt options for the upcoming fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Their combined experience in the UAAP provides the national team with veterans who have already proven their ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes domestic tournaments. The transition from rivalry to collaboration suggests a mature team dynamic where individual egos are subordinated to national pride. Coaches can rely on their understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses to optimize defensive schemes and offensive spacing. This synergy is crucial for tackling the stiff competition anticipated in the Asian Qualifiers.

Looking Ahead to Window 5 Competition

As Gilas Pilipinas prepares for the challenges of Window 5, the chemistry between Millora-Brown and Phillips could prove vital. Their shared history provides a unique narrative that underscores the development of basketball talent in the Philippines. The national team benefits from having players who not only possess individual skills but also have a demonstrated capacity to work within a team structure. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how this former rivalry evolves into on-court coordination. The fifth window serves as a critical test of their ability to translate collegiate dominance into international competitiveness.