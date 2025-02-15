Gilas Pilipinas Prepares for FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Despite Roster Challenges

GILAS Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone uses friendly games in Doha to prepare the team for upcoming FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers against Taiwan and New Zealand. The team faces challenges due to Kai Sotto's absence and injuries to other players.

Tim Cone , the head coach of GILAS Pilipinas, views the upcoming friendly matches in Doha, Qatar, as a crucial opportunity to fortify the Philippine national basketball team before its two away games in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers. These matches will take place next week against Taiwan and New Zealand.

Cone acknowledges that the team's performance will likely differ in the absence of Kai Sotto, their prominent center who recently underwent knee surgery after tearing his ACL during a Japan B.League game last December. Cone, in a recent interview with One Sports' 'Play by Play,' remarked on the team's current disarray, attributing it to the fact that not all players have been able to participate in practices. Notably, veteran Meralco wingman Chris Newsome and Carl Tamayo missed the two-day training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, earlier this week. Newsome was playing for the Meralco Bolts in the East Asia Super League (EASL) against the New Taipei Kings on Wednesday night, while Tamayo suited up for the Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on the same day. However, both players are anticipated to arrive in Qatar by Friday for the friendly tournament.Kevin Quiambao, currently playing for the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the KBL, managed to join the team in time for their departure to Doha on Thursday morning. Dwight Ramos, on the other hand, sustained an ankle injury during a Japan B.League game, while naturalized player Justin Brownlee is experiencing issues with his hip and a blister on his foot. Despite these roster challenges, Cone remains optimistic that GILAS Pilipinas can overcome these obstacles and adapt to Sotto's absence. Cone emphasized that no one in the current lineup can fully replicate Sotto's unique skill set, calling him a 'unicorn.' He believes that the return of Filipino Cypriot big man AJ Edu and wingman Jamie Malonzo will provide a different dynamic, particularly on the defensive end. Cone stated that while Edu and Malonzo may not compensate for Sotto's offensive prowess, the team still possesses formidable players in June Mar Fajardo, Justin Brownlee, Dwight Ramos, and guards Scottie Thompson and Chris Newsome, along with Carl and Kevin Quiambao. He anticipates these players to elevate their performances and contribute significantly to the team's success.Following the Doha tournament, GILAS Pilipinas will face Taiwan on February 20 and New Zealand in Auckland on February 23, aiming to conclude the final window with victories. The Philippines has already secured a spot in the FIBA Asia Cup tournament, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this August





GILAS Pilipinas FIBA Asia Cup Kai Sotto Tim Cone AJ Edu Jamie Malonzo Philippines National Basketball Team

