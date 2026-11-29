Gilas Pilipinas fell to Iran 85-72 in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, dropping to 5-5 and losing control of its World Cup fate. Iran improved to 6-4 behind Mohammad Amini's 20 points.

Gilas Pilipinas lost to Iran 85-72 on Sunday, November 29, in Seremban, Malaysia, ending the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. The defeat dropped Gilas to a 5-5 record and means its World Cup hopes are no longer in its own hands.

Iran improved to 6-4 in Group E and held on to third spot. Mohammad Amini led all scorers with 20 points in just 21 minutes. Behnam Yakhchali added 17 points, hitting 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, while Arman Zangeneh scored 16 on an efficient 4-of-6 clip from three. Iran started strong and finished even stronger.

Also read Gilas eyes repeat win vs Iran

Iran Dominates Fourth Quarter Run

They led 29-19 after the first quarter and closed with a 22-7 fourth-quarter run. At one point in the final frame, Gilas was held to a 17-2 hole until the two-minute mark, when the game was all but decided at 80-67. Iran shot a blistering 15-of-36 from downtown overall, including seven triples in the first quarter alone. That early barrage handed the Philippines a 34-20 deficit early in the second period.

Advertisement

Gilas responded with a 21-8 run to close the first half, trimming the deficit to just one at the break, 42-41. Bennie Boatwright poured in nine of his team-high 18 points in the second quarter alone to help fuel the comeback. In the third period, Gilas built its biggest lead at five points late in the frame, 63-58, after back-to-back baskets from Boatwright and a triple from Dwight Ramos. But that was all Gilas could muster.

The Filipinos managed just two points in the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter, a stretch in which Amini erupted for 12 points to give Iran a commanding 80-67 cushion. Kai Sotto knocked down a quick jumper before the two-minute mark, but the late rally was insufficient. Boatwright finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, though he went scoreless in the first and final quarters.

Philippines Key Player Statistics

Ramos chipped in 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting and 3-of-7 from three, accounting for a majority of Gilas' lackluster 5-of-22 clip from deep. Sotto contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Scottie Thompson added 12 points. Kevin Quiambao went scoreless in 31 minutes on a tentative 0-of-3 clip, a stark contrast to his 18-point, six-triple spree against Syria.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone expressed deep disappointment. Honestly, we're really disappointed when we know how crucial this game is. Iran also knew how crucial it was and they came to play, he said. I just don't think we were ready for them as much as we could.

Advertisement

We weren't ready for their intensity and their physicality and that's something that we really need to embrace. Cone added, Throughout the game, we just didn't go back to our execution. We just tried to do it kind of one-on-one and that's when we got in trouble.

World Cup Qualification Scenarios Remain

Should the Philippines sweep its final two qualifier games next year for a 7-5 record, its fate is still in the hands of Iran, which hopes to go 8-4 in the next leg to clinch one of the top three spots. Australia (9-0) has already qualified, while New Zealand (8-2) only awaits a Jordan loss to the Aussies to enter the World Cup outright.

Gilas returns to action at home in Cebu City on February 27, 2027, for the sixth and final leg of the Asian qualifiers. The team will face Jordan and Syria in a pair of crucial games. Iran 85 - Amini 20, Yakhchali 17, Zangeneh 16, Heydari 11, Aghajanpour 8, Sheikhi 5, Jamshidi 4, Jamshidi 4, Jafari 2, Kazemi 2, Girgoorian 0, Taheri 0.

Gilas Pilipinas 72 - Boatwright 18, Ramos 16, Sotto 13, Thompson 12, Edu 7, Perez 3, Phillips 2, Millora-Brown 1, Gomez de Liano 0, Quiambao 0.